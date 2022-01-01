Retail
Guillaume FRANCOIS
TROY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Purchasing
Automotive
Project management
Entreprises
Valeo Interior Electronics
- Project manager
2010 - maintenant
Valeo Interior Controls
- Plastics, Connectics & Investments Commodity Buyer
2008 - 2010
Valeo Interior Controls
- Project Buyer & Plastics/Connectics coordinator
2004 - 2008
Valeo Security Systems
- Mechanical Designer
2001 - 2004
Magna Exterior Systems
- Project manager «DaimlerChrysler»
2000 - 2001
Gemplus GmbH Stuttgart
- Process support engineer
1998 - 2000
Formations
Institut Catholique Des Arts Et Métiers
Nantes
1995 - 1998
