Guillaume FROSH

• IT management and Service Delivery
• IT strategy and roadmap
• IT Costs management & Optimization
• IT Security / SOX
• Negociation of contracts (RFP)
• internal customers and suppliers relationships
Achievements :
• Disaster Recovery transformation from RTO=72/RPO=24 to RTO=4h/RPO=1h
• IT costs decreased by 10% in 2 years
• End-users satisafation increase by 5% from 80% to 85%
Norbert Dentressangle
- COO – System & middleware
SAINT-VALLIER2010 - 2011Missions :
• System maintenance services for 165 sites et 2500 end-users.
• Managing 4 IT engineers
• Plan and test IT Disaster Recovery
• Define, rollout and manage SAP outsourcing contract
Norbert Dentressangle
- Head of infrastructure projects
SAINT-VALLIER2010 - 2014The Missions
• Team Management
• Transpoe IT strategy and governance into IT projects
• Define and follow IT projects budgets (opex, capex, P&L, …)
• Define and arbitrate projects priorities
• Projects Management
• Communication and Repporting for the IT Board
Achievements :
• Datacenter transformation roadmap: Hosting, network, AS400 architecture
• Managing the relocation of one datacenter from UK to France
• Apply the IT strategy through projects in accordance with the budget
• Managing suppliers and internal customers relationship
• Team recrutment's and organization's
• Director of the technical SAP R3 to ECC6 migration's
AXA France
- Oracle database architect
Nanterre 2006 - 2006• Advising and defining the SGBD & high availability architectures
• Defining standards and rules for projects using database
Charenton-le-Pont2001 - 2006• advising and defining the SGBD & high availability architectures
• Optimizing Database performances
• installing and setting databases in accordance with the projects specifications
• L2 & L3 database support for applicaions (PeopleSoft & e-business)
• installing and setting database monitoring and backup