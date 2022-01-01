Menu

Guillaume FROSH

Lyon

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Gérer/planifier un projet
Planification
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Budget management
Stratégie IT

Entreprises

  • XPO Logistics - CTO and SD Director

    Lyon 2014 - 2018 See also my profile on : https://fr.linkedin.com/in/guillaumefrosh

    The landscape :
    • 166 European sites
    • 5 000 End-Users
    • 1 800 Smartphones, 2 500 desktops/laptops, 1 400 datacenter assets, 2 Datacenters, 3500 landlines assets
    • 10 M€ Budget (P&L)
    • 4 M€ outsourcing budget : 3 mains vendors
    • 30 internals people

    The missions:

    • IT management and Service Delivery
    • IT strategy and roadmap
    • IT Costs management & Optimization
    • IT Security / SOX
    • Negociation of contracts (RFP)
    • internal customers and suppliers relationships

    Achievements :
    • Disaster Recovery transformation from RTO=72/RPO=24 to RTO=4h/RPO=1h
    • IT costs decreased by 10% in 2 years
    • End-users satisafation increase by 5% from 80% to 85%

  • Norbert Dentressangle - COO – System & middleware

    SAINT-VALLIER 2010 - 2011 Missions :

    • System maintenance services for 165 sites et 2500 end-users.
    • Managing 4 IT engineers
    • Plan and test IT Disaster Recovery
    • Define, rollout and manage SAP outsourcing contract

  • Norbert Dentressangle - Head of infrastructure projects

    SAINT-VALLIER 2010 - 2014 The Missions

    • Team Management
    • Transpoe IT strategy and governance into IT projects
    • Define and follow IT projects budgets (opex, capex, P&L, …)
    • Define and arbitrate projects priorities
    • Projects Management
    • Communication and Repporting for the IT Board

    Achievements :

    • Datacenter transformation roadmap: Hosting, network, AS400 architecture
    • Managing the relocation of one datacenter from UK to France
    • Apply the IT strategy through projects in accordance with the budget
    • Managing suppliers and internal customers relationship
    • Team recrutment's and organization's
    • Director of the technical SAP R3 to ECC6 migration's

  • Norbert Dentressangle - Infrastucture projects leader

    SAINT-VALLIER 2006 - 2010 The landscape :
    • 166 European sites
    • 5 000 End-Users
    • 1 800 Smartphones, 2 500 desktops/laptops, 1 400 datacenter assets, 2 Datacenters, 3500 landlines assets
    • 10 M€ Budget (P&L)
    • 4 M€ outsourcing budget : 3 mains suppliers
    • 30 internals people

    The missions:

    • IT management and Service Delivery
    • IT strategy and roadmap
    • IT Costs management & Optimization
    • IT Security / SOX
    • Negociation of contracts (RFP)
    • internal customers and suppliers relationships

    Achievements :
    • Disaster Recovery transformation from RTO=72/RPO=24 to RTO=4h/RPO=1h
    • IT costs decreased by 10% in 2 years
    • End-users satisafation increase by 5% from 80% to 85%

  • AXA France - Oracle database architect

    Nanterre 2006 - 2006 • Advising and defining the SGBD & high availability architectures
    • Defining standards and rules for projects using database

  • Essilor - Database administrateur (Oracle & SQL Server)

    Charenton-le-Pont 2001 - 2006 • advising and defining the SGBD & high availability architectures
    • Optimizing Database performances
    • installing and setting databases in accordance with the projects specifications
    • L2 & L3 database support for applicaions (PeopleSoft & e-business)
    • installing and setting database monitoring and backup

  • Développeur Java/PL-SQL - Java/PL-SQL Developper

    2001 - 2001

  • Helvetius Ingénierie - IT Technician

    1998 - 2001 • Fortran & SQL programming
    • System & Database administration

Formations

  • Orain-Bonasso

    Caen 1998 - 2000 BST Informatique de gestion

    Informatique de gestion

