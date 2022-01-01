Menu

Guillaume GARNIER

EAUBONNE

Guillaume Garnier, 29 ans, recherche un poste type ingénieur de production informatique en Île de France

Mes compétences :
Windows 2008 R2
UNIX
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
SQL
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
AIX UNIX
Remedy
Oracle 10G
MS-SQLServer 2008 r2
Linux Red Hat
Linux
IBM WebSphere
HP-UX
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
TCP/IP
Sun Solaris
MySQL
IBM WebSphere Application Server
IBM AS400 Hardware
FTP
Citrix Winframe
C++
C Programming Language
Audit

Entreprises

  • Client BNP - Charge les demandes d'évolution

    2013 - 2015 Mise en Œuvre Evolution

    * Prendre en charge les demandes d'évolution, instruire et réaliser les actions techniques, assurer la gestion des changements ;
    * Déploiement d'EAR, ajout d'URL sous Websphere ;
    * Création de jobs et de chaine d'ordonnancement sous TNG et Autosys ;
    * Rédaction des documentations nécessaires aux équipes Pilotage ;
    * Codage de flux CFT
    * Création de site web sous IIS ;
    * Prise en charge de projets (phasing, ressources, suivi jusqu'à la mise en production)

    Environnement : Windows Server 2003/2008 r2, AIX, HP-UNIX, Linux Redhat, Citrix, BMC remedy, CFT, TSM, Websphere, Microsoft IIS

  • Safran IS - Support de la transition N2A pour Aircelle

    2013 - 2013 Support de la transition N2A pour Aircelle

    * Assurer le transfert d'activité du périmètre applicatif AIRCELLE ;
    * Suivi des incidents d'exploitation, analyse des causes pour prendre les bonnes mesures correctives ;
    * Etude de la complétude documentaire des applications ;
    * Adaptation des processus, procédures et outils existants à la nouvelle cible ;
    * Support des équipes N2A du centre de service sur le périmètre

    Environnement : Windows Server 2000/2003/2008 r2, AS400, Linux, IIS, Apache Tomcat

  • Safran IS - Administrateur application

    2011 - 2013 Client Safran IS (Infogérance)

    applications n-tiers
    * Analyse, suivi et résolution d'incidents impactant les applications. Contrôle de la disponibilité des applications, pro activité en cas de détection de problèmes. ;
    * Proposition d'amélioration du service, d'évolution dans le cadre de la résolution d'incidents ou de problèmes récurrents. Rédaction de comptes-rendus d'incidents de production et capitalisation sur des incidents majeurs ;
    * Assurer la continuité de service, respect et mise place des processus et des engagements ;
    * Mise en intégration ou en production de correctifs et de nouvelles versions d'applicatifs ;
    * Audit, rédaction et mise à jour de la documentation de niveau 2

    Environnement : Windows Server 2000/2003/2008 r2, Linux Red Hat, IBM AIX. SGBD : SQL 2005/2008 r2, Mysql. Applicatifs : Apache Tomcat, IIS, SAP Business Object. Cluster (failover) Windows 2003/2008R2

  • Safran IS - Change Manager de l'infogérance

    2011 - 2011 * Gestion, suivi et planification de changements pour l'infogérance ;
    * Mise en application des processus gestion des changements. Suivi des indicateurs, production de la facturation. ;
    * Participation et animation de CAB. ;
    * Aide à la mise en place d'un catalogue de services pour la mise en production de l'outil gestion des changements BMC Remedy. ;

  • SOGETI - Formation Unix/Oracle

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2011 Plan de Développement des Compétences Unix Oracle au centre de formation SOGETI

    Contenu :

    * UNIX Programmation Shell avancée, ;
    * TCP/IP sous UNIX : les services réseaux associés à UNIX, ;
    * UNIX Administration, ;
    * ORACLE 10g : Présentation et langage de requête SQL ;
    * Introduction à l'administration ORACLE, Perfectionnement SQL, ;

  • CNES (centre national d'etudes spatiales) - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 Simulation et conception d'un module de puissance avec des transistors GaN parallélisé sous ADS et Momentum

Formations

  • Faculté Des Sciences Et Techniques (Limoges)

    Limoges 2005 - 2010 hyperfréquences

    Techniques hyperfréquences électroniques et optiques

  • Université Limoges

    Limoges 2005 - 2010 Master professionnel Technique

    : Master professionnel Technique Hyperfréqeunce électronique et optique

  • Université Poitiers

    Poitiers 2003 - 2005 Diplôme Universitaire de Technologie

  • Lycée Jean Monnet

    Cognac 2000 - 2003 Scientific Baccalaureate

Réseau