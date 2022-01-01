RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Eaubonne
Guillaume Garnier, 29 ans, recherche un poste type ingénieur de production informatique en Île de France
Mes compétences :
Windows 2008 R2
UNIX
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
SQL
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Oracle
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
AIX UNIX
Remedy
Oracle 10G
MS-SQLServer 2008 r2
Linux Red Hat
Linux
IBM WebSphere
HP-UX
WebLogic Enterprise Application Server
TCP/IP
Sun Solaris
MySQL
IBM WebSphere Application Server
IBM AS400 Hardware
FTP
Citrix Winframe
C++
C Programming Language
Audit