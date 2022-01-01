Guillaume GEFFROY

• PROFILE:

A dedicated professional with 8+ years combined experience in design of electrical/mechanical systems on 6 Aircraft programs and 1 Test pylon program. Organized and rigorous designer with strong written and verbal communication skills in both French and English specialized in programs where the systems design has to be built from start.



• SKILLS:

• Knowledge of the whole industrial process to develop and build an aircraft

• Confirmed Systems CAD/Drafting Designer (+15000 hours on CATIAV5 & CADDS5)

• Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) , Electrical Harness design

• Mechanical Systems Design (Hydraulic, anemometry, fire detection, Ice and rain protection)

• Design of secondary structure parts/assy (sheet-metal/machined/welded)

• Follow-up of technical data between client / suppliers

• Fluent in French and English : worked with number of international teams

• Experience in technical lead of little teams < 6 designers

• Management of Systems Standard Parts Libraries

• Configuration Management

• Liaison engineering



• SOFTWARES

 DASSAULT CATIA V5 R18/R19/R20 + ENOVIA VPM : + 8000 hours

 PTC CADDS 5 : + 8000 hours

 MS Office Suite: Outlook / Word / PowerPoint / Excel





Mes compétences :

Catia

Aéronautique

Design