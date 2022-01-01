Menu

Guillaume GEFFROY

Courbevoie

En résumé

• PROFILE:
A dedicated professional with 8+ years combined experience in design of electrical/mechanical systems on 6 Aircraft programs and 1 Test pylon program. Organized and rigorous designer with strong written and verbal communication skills in both French and English specialized in programs where the systems design has to be built from start.

• SKILLS:
• Knowledge of the whole industrial process to develop and build an aircraft
• Confirmed Systems CAD/Drafting Designer (+15000 hours on CATIAV5 & CADDS5)
• Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) , Electrical Harness design
• Mechanical Systems Design (Hydraulic, anemometry, fire detection, Ice and rain protection)
• Design of secondary structure parts/assy (sheet-metal/machined/welded)
• Follow-up of technical data between client / suppliers
• Fluent in French and English : worked with number of international teams
• Experience in technical lead of little teams < 6 designers
• Management of Systems Standard Parts Libraries
• Configuration Management
• Liaison engineering

• SOFTWARES
 DASSAULT CATIA V5 R18/R19/R20 + ENOVIA VPM : + 8000 hours
 PTC CADDS 5 : + 8000 hours
 MS Office Suite: Outlook / Word / PowerPoint / Excel


Mes compétences :
Catia
Aéronautique
Design

Entreprises

  • Assystem - Aircraft Systems Designer

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2014 ELECTRICAL / FDS /FTI / FIRE DETECTION SYSTEMS TECHNICAL COORDINATOR AT MECACHROME CANADA
    Leap-1A Flying Test Bed Pylon

    Design & Management of Electrical Installation / Fire Detection Systems:
    Organization of the process
    Technical coordination with GE/FTO(schematics) and Automatech( Manufacturing)
    Follow-up of all inputs (ICD, Memos, List of connectors, Procurement,etc)
    Preparation of the workshare for Systems Aerrnova subtractor
    Design studies

    Design & Management of Flight Data System and Flight Test Bundle model:
    Technical coordination with GE/FTO(Weekly meeting) and with FSS team (workshare)
    Follow-up of all technical inputs (Edistrib, 3D models, Bundle sizes, etc)
    Preparation of the workshare for subtractor
    Design Studies

    Design & Management of Flight Test Instrumentation Installation:
    Technical coordination with GE/FTO and with Systems team (workshare)
    Follow-up of all technical inputs
    Preparation of the workshare for subtractor
    Design studies

    Management of Systems weight data :
    Technical coordination between Stress and Systems departments
    Follow-up of Systems weight inputs

  • Sky Aircraft - Dessinateur/Projeteur Systèmes Avion

    2010 - 2013 SYSTEMS INSTALLATION DESIGNER & HYDRAULIC/ ELECTRICAL SYSTEMS DESIGN RESPONSIBLE
    SKYLANDER Program, ATA 92, ATA34, ATA29, ATA 30

    Design & Management of Electrical Installation
    Catia V5 Design of space allocation and of the electrical 3D architecture
    Installation of electrical systems in fuselage, wings, nose/main landing gears, VTP/HTP, engine
    Creation and set-up of a pilot project to adapt EI2 License to Skylander project
    Writing of the methodology of design with EI2 CATIA License and set-up of internal training sessions
    Management of the Library of Electrical Standard items

    Design & Management of Hydraulic Installation
    Creation of the 3D architecture of Hydraulic system under supervision
    Whole 3D Design and Installation of the Hydraulic System :
    - Start with space allocation of equipments according to suppliers inputs, routing of pipes according to schematics drawn by Systems department, choice of standards fittings, design of fixed brackets, making of studies for installation of equipment in various areas (accumulators, Hydraulic power pack, manifolds, parking brake valve, etc...)
    - Detailed Design( clamping, secondary structure, definition) for pipes
    Installation and Definition for, Avionics, IRPS, Anemometry Systems

  • Assystem - Dessinateur Systèmes Electriques

    Courbevoie 2006 - 2010 A340-500/600 LR/WBI Programs, Center Fuselage S15/21, ATA92

    Electrical Harness Installation Engineer (From January 2006
    To December 2007):

    - Putting of Electrical Harness Installation into Picture Drawing set - Putting of parts and assemblies into Drawing set on CADDS5
    - Positioning of parts/assemblies in DMU


    STEE A380, Forward Fuselage S13 UD, ATA 92

    Upper Deck “ORDO” Responsible on ENDP (Electrical New Design Plateau)(2 months replacement) :

    Follow-up of FLT (Fiche de Liaison Technique) and management of their different deliveries;
    - Management and follow-up of the Harnesses parts extraction within the CIRCE-E Portal before CIRCE treatments.


    A340-500/600 LR/WBI Programs, Center Fuselage S15/21, ATA 92

    Electrical Harness Installation Technical support( From December 2007 to March 2008):

    - Technical support of 5 designers
    - Checking of drawings, and checking of 3D models positioning in DMU
    - Fixed Brackets Requests
    - Putting of Electrical Harness Installation into Picture Drawing set
    - Drawing set of parts and assemblies
    - Positioning of parts/assemblies in DMU


    A330-200 GMF Program, Center Fuselage S15/21, ATA 92

    Electrical Harness Installation Drawing Set Teamleader (From March 2008
    To December 2008) :

    - Management, follow-up, lead prediction of the whole stage of Electrical Drawing set
    - Leader of a team of 5 designers
    - Management and leading of a team of 3 designers located in Romania
    - Creation of a brand new Picture Drawing Set from new Functional Items
    - Electrical Drawing set pre-released with Manufacturing installation requirements
    - Electrical Drawing set released with Design office and Manufacturing requirements
    - Checking of drawings pre-release/release/positioning
    - Management of deliveries to Design Office
    - Management of Rejects/discrepancies with Design office and Manufacturing


    A350-XWB Program, ATA 92

    PDH (Plateau Documentation & Harmonization) Responsible for Electrical Systems Installation & Electrical Structural Network (From December 2008
    To June 2009)

    - Analysis and improvement of the Electrical Definition and Installation Process
    - Electrical Installation Standard Drawings update on CATIA V5R18 (200 hours)
    - Meetings and reviews with International Electrical cluster specialists to meet PDH requirements
    - Management of Doc requests and updating/writing of Airbus Procedures and Airbus Methods


    A380 Program, Nose Forward Fuselage S11/12, ATA 92

    Technical Repercussion Sheet and Design Query Notes Instructor (from June 2009 to June 2010):

    - Work upstream of Electrical Installation Design Process
    - Analysis of Impacts generated by Design Query Notes and Change Requests
    - Preliminary studies of these impacts (Pre-mod and Post mod) with CADDS5/DVISE tools
    - Using of SIDP (System Installation Design Principles) and TDD (Technical Design Directives) documents as work-basis
    - Filling of instruction sheets in ICC’s software modules.
    - Answering to DQN with SAP

Formations

  • Napier University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2004 - 2005 Bachelor of Engineering - Energy & Environmental Engineering

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Toulouse 2002 - 2004 Sciences Aéronautiques

Réseau