Menu

Guillaume GÉHIN

SAINT-DENIS LA PLAINE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Télécommunications

Entreprises

  • SFR - Chef de projet FTTH

    2011 - maintenant

  • SFR - Ingénieur d'étude

    2009 - 2011

  • SFR - Ingénieur télécoms transmissions

    2006 - 2009

Formations

Réseau