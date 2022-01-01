Retail
Guillaume GÉHIN
Guillaume GÉHIN
SAINT-DENIS LA PLAINE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Aéronautique
Télécommunications
Entreprises
SFR
- Chef de projet FTTH
2011 - maintenant
SFR
- Ingénieur d'étude
2009 - 2011
SFR
- Ingénieur télécoms transmissions
2006 - 2009
Formations
ECOLE POLYTECHNIQUE DE NICE SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
Sophia Antipolis
2003 - 2006
Télécommunications et réseaux
IUT Nice Sophia Antipolis
Nice
2001 - 2003
Electronique
DUT Génie Electrique et Informatique Industrielle
Lycée Jules Ferry
Cannes
1998 - 2001
S option Sciences de l'Ingénieur (SI)
Réseau
Erwan MOTTIN
Jean-Baptiste FEYT
Jessica GURY
Julien BONVALOT
Marine FERREIRA
Matthieu GONNET
Patrick FILLION
Pierre FLORENTZ
Willy ANGAMA