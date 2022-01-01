Menu

Guillaume GENEAU

VARREDDES

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Coulommiers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • CABINET GREUZAT - Chargé d'étude principal

    VARREDDES 2008 - maintenant

  • LABO SERVICES - Chef de centre

    2004 - 2008

Formations

Réseau