Guillaume GERBAUD

Meudon

En résumé

Mes compétences :
C
C++
Gestion de projet
Electronique
Instrumentation
CEM
Conception
Radiofréquences
Normes Qualité
Antennes et propagation
Microcontroleur
VHDL
FPGA
Analyse des risques
Télécommunications
Bande de fréquences millimétriques (microwaves, mi
LTE
UMTS 3G
Wi-Fi
WIGIG

Entreprises

  • Intel Mobile Communication - Radiofrequency Design and Test Engineer

    Meudon 2014 - maintenant Working in a multicultural environment at Intel Worldwide RF Lab
     Lead in devellopement, Design radiofrequency test benches for the WRFLAB
    Strong hands-on experience operating lab test equipment (such as Spectrum Analyzers, VNA's, Signal Generators, Power meters, Digital Oscilloscopes, and Protocol / Call boxes)
    Expertise with antenna measurements SISO and MIMO (9 kHz up to 200 GHz)
    Expertise with Full-Anechoic, Semi-Anechoic and Reververant chambers.
    Experience in Rf exposure measurement
    Knowledge of worldwide regulatory standards, requirements, directives and test methods ( FCC, ETSI, PTCRB, CISPR)
    Expertise on wireless technologies including IEEE 802.11 (Wi-Fi, Wi-Gig), Bluetooth,NFC with emphasis on 5G, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM.
     Performing benchmark measurements for high-end mobile phones
     Experience working in an ISO17025 environment
     Fluency in English, French as a working language in both oral and written
    Proficiency in MS Office, generating reports, test methods, data records, PowerPoint presentations for costumers
     Experience to plan and manage multiple projects, set priorities and work independently under aggressive time-line, including gathering pretest information, answering any questions to customer with regard to compliance.

    Environment:
    Telecommunication and Regulatory Autorities
    Vector signal generator (R&S, Anritsu, keysight SMJ 100A, SMW 200 A), Vector network analyzer (R&S), Spectrum analyzer (R&S FSV, FSW), Radio communication tester (CMW500, CMU200), Power meters, Antennas, digital oscilloscopes, multi meter, temperature & climatic test chambers, anechoic chambers (ETS-Lindgren), Windows, Office, EMC32

  • GERAC - EMC Apprentice Engineer

    2011 - 2014 Experience in test for all aspects of Electromagnetic Environmental Effects compliance, including EMI/EMC/EME/ESD/EMP and lightning.
    Experience in operating lab test equipment (such as Spectrum Analyzers, VNA's, Signal Generators, Power meters, Digital Oscilloscopes.
     Experience working in an ISO17025 environment (Coffrac Laboratoy)
    Experience with antenna measurements SISO and MIMO (30 MHz up to 40 GHz)
    Experience with Semi-Anechoic and Reververant chambers .
    knowledge of regulatory standards, requirements, directives and test methods MIL-STD’s 461, GAM EG13, Cenelec, CISPR


    Environment:
    Defense, Regulatory Autorities and Aeronautics
    Vector signal generator (R&S, Anritsu, keysight SMJ 100A, SMW 200 A), Vector network analyzer (R&S),Receiver (ESIB EMI), Power meters, Antennas, digital oscilloscopes, multi meter,
    anechoic chambers (SIEPEL), Windows, Office,

  • Icom-France - Radiocommunication Technician

    Toulouse 2010 - 2011  Experience in Install, test, maintain, calibrate, troubleshoot and overhaul complex Radio Frequency (RF) to include Very High Frequency and Ultra-High Frequency (VHF-UHF) radio communications systems
     Experience in Install,fixed and mobile stations, antenna support towers, and data reporting systems
     Experience to accomplish tasks and solve Radio Frequency (RF) and Information Technology (IT) systems failures or problems.
     Organized, flexible, and able to multitask in a dynamic team environment.
     Interact with R&D departement
     Teach the customer on the radiofrequency technologies


    Environment:
    Defense
    Power meters, Antennas, digital oscilloscopes, multi meter,
    Windows, Office,

  • Thales communication - Technicien électronique

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2009

Formations

