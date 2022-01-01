Guillaume GERBAUD

-
Intel Mobile Communication
- Radiofrequency Design and Test Engineer
Meudon
2014 - maintenant
Working in a multicultural environment at Intel Worldwide RF Lab
Lead in devellopement, Design radiofrequency test benches for the WRFLAB
Strong hands-on experience operating lab test equipment (such as Spectrum Analyzers, VNA's, Signal Generators, Power meters, Digital Oscilloscopes, and Protocol / Call boxes)
Expertise with antenna measurements SISO and MIMO (9 kHz up to 200 GHz)
Expertise with Full-Anechoic, Semi-Anechoic and Reververant chambers.
Experience in Rf exposure measurement
Knowledge of worldwide regulatory standards, requirements, directives and test methods ( FCC, ETSI, PTCRB, CISPR)
Expertise on wireless technologies including IEEE 802.11 (Wi-Fi, Wi-Gig), Bluetooth,NFC with emphasis on 5G, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM.
Performing benchmark measurements for high-end mobile phones
Experience working in an ISO17025 environment
Fluency in English, French as a working language in both oral and written
Proficiency in MS Office, generating reports, test methods, data records, PowerPoint presentations for costumers
Experience to plan and manage multiple projects, set priorities and work independently under aggressive time-line, including gathering pretest information, answering any questions to customer with regard to compliance.
Environment:
Telecommunication and Regulatory Autorities
Vector signal generator (R&S, Anritsu, keysight SMJ 100A, SMW 200 A), Vector network analyzer (R&S), Spectrum analyzer (R&S FSV, FSW), Radio communication tester (CMW500, CMU200), Power meters, Antennas, digital oscilloscopes, multi meter, temperature & climatic test chambers, anechoic chambers (ETS-Lindgren), Windows, Office, EMC32
-
GERAC
- EMC Apprentice Engineer
2011 - 2014
Experience in test for all aspects of Electromagnetic Environmental Effects compliance, including EMI/EMC/EME/ESD/EMP and lightning.
Experience in operating lab test equipment (such as Spectrum Analyzers, VNA's, Signal Generators, Power meters, Digital Oscilloscopes.
Experience working in an ISO17025 environment (Coffrac Laboratoy)
Experience with antenna measurements SISO and MIMO (30 MHz up to 40 GHz)
Experience with Semi-Anechoic and Reververant chambers .
knowledge of regulatory standards, requirements, directives and test methods MIL-STD’s 461, GAM EG13, Cenelec, CISPR
Environment:
Defense, Regulatory Autorities and Aeronautics
Vector signal generator (R&S, Anritsu, keysight SMJ 100A, SMW 200 A), Vector network analyzer (R&S),Receiver (ESIB EMI), Power meters, Antennas, digital oscilloscopes, multi meter,
anechoic chambers (SIEPEL), Windows, Office,
-
Icom-France
- Radiocommunication Technician
Toulouse
2010 - 2011
Experience in Install, test, maintain, calibrate, troubleshoot and overhaul complex Radio Frequency (RF) to include Very High Frequency and Ultra-High Frequency (VHF-UHF) radio communications systems
Experience in Install,fixed and mobile stations, antenna support towers, and data reporting systems
Experience to accomplish tasks and solve Radio Frequency (RF) and Information Technology (IT) systems failures or problems.
Organized, flexible, and able to multitask in a dynamic team environment.
Interact with R&D departement
Teach the customer on the radiofrequency technologies
Environment:
Defense
Power meters, Antennas, digital oscilloscopes, multi meter,
Windows, Office,
-
Thales communication
- Technicien électronique
Courbevoie
2009 - 2009