Guillaume GERBER

VANDRÉ

En résumé

Ingénieur industriel : méthodes, production, études, qualité & logistique.

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM Transport - Project Planning Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • ALSTOM Transport - Coordinateur approvisionnement

    2010 - 2016

  • ALSTOM Transport - Responsable unité de production

    2008 - 2010

  • Libner SA - Responsable Bureau d'Etudes

    St Maixent l'Ecole 2005 - 2008

  • Faurecia - Ingénieur méthodes

    2003 - 2005

Formations

Réseau