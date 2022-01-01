Retail
Guillaume GERBER
VANDRÉ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Ingénieur industriel : méthodes, production, études, qualité & logistique.
Entreprises
ALSTOM Transport
- Project Planning Manager
2016 - maintenant
ALSTOM Transport
- Coordinateur approvisionnement
2010 - 2016
ALSTOM Transport
- Responsable unité de production
2008 - 2010
Libner SA
- Responsable Bureau d'Etudes
St Maixent l'Ecole
2005 - 2008
Faurecia
- Ingénieur méthodes
2003 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs De Metz (ENIM)
Metz
1997 - 2002
Ingénieur
+ spécialisation logistique.
