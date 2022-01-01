Guillaume GILBERT

-
Evalueserve
- Senior Business Analyst
Zurich
2008 - 2010
Currently part of a rapid research team, which provides services to one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms
-
Monsoon Accessorize
- Consultancy Project
London
2008 - 2008
• Analyzed company data (sales, forecasts and flow of goods) to gain an understanding of their business operation
• Advised company on methods to improve its supply chain
• Identified strategic location of distribution centers for future expansion
-
Stern Fisher
- Consultancy Project
2007 - 2007
• Conducted research on competitors business models
• Evaluated the market by interviewing entrepreneurs
• Assessed the current business model from a customer's point of view
• Identified solutions to improve company`s strategy
-
Drivers Jonas
- Junior Consultant
2006 - 2007
• Conducted market research in real estate
• Participated in studies on land development
• Formulated proposition for the development of a business park
• Prepared proposals for invitation to tender
• Promoted the company through events
-
Asterop
- Analyst in business intelligence (geomarketing)
Ivry-sur-Seine
2005 - 2006
• Gained in depth knowledge of company software
• Prepared pre-sales presentations for clients
• Identified ways of improving internal processes
• Delivered solutions in order to optimize development strategies and market analysis for clients in various sectors (consumer goods, financial services, retail)