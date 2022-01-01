Menu

Guillaume GILBERT

Zurich

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Evalueserve - Senior Business Analyst

    Zurich 2008 - 2010 Currently part of a rapid research team, which provides services to one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms

  • Monsoon Accessorize - Consultancy Project

    London 2008 - 2008 • Analyzed company data (sales, forecasts and flow of goods) to gain an understanding of their business operation
    • Advised company on methods to improve its supply chain
    • Identified strategic location of distribution centers for future expansion

  • Stern Fisher - Consultancy Project

    2007 - 2007 • Conducted research on competitors business models
    • Evaluated the market by interviewing entrepreneurs
    • Assessed the current business model from a customer's point of view
    • Identified solutions to improve company`s strategy

  • Drivers Jonas - Junior Consultant

    2006 - 2007 • Conducted market research in real estate
    • Participated in studies on land development
    • Formulated proposition for the development of a business park
    • Prepared proposals for invitation to tender
    • Promoted the company through events

  • Asterop - Analyst in business intelligence (geomarketing)

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2005 - 2006 • Gained in depth knowledge of company software
    • Prepared pre-sales presentations for clients
    • Identified ways of improving internal processes
    • Delivered solutions in order to optimize development strategies and market analysis for clients in various sectors (consumer goods, financial services, retail)

Formations

Réseau