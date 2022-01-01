Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Guillaume GOMES
Ajouter
Guillaume GOMES
SAINT GERMAINMONT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Graphisme
Entreprises
Le Jardin de Catherine
- Infographiste
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pixem Institut
Reims
2009 - 2010
Infographiste multimédia
Lycée Val De Murigny
Reims
2005 - 2009
Métiers de la communication et des industries graphique
Réseau
Anne MITSHELL
Benoit MAUX
Caroline VIELLARD
Christelle MESSAIN
Ola Creation (Revel) [fermée]
Jocelyn BOUGET
Laurent RODRIGUEZ
Lotfallah BENASSAROU
Marie-Laure PETRENKO
Meva RATREMA
Tommy CHAUSSON