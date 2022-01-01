Menu

Guillaume GOMMÉ

Tours

After graduated from “Polytech' Orléans” in optics, laser and plasma fields, I focus my work towards the micro and nanotechnologies. I started a PhD in semiconductor with the purpose of using micro and nano patterned silicon substrates for the growth of state of the art GaN epitaxial layers. The first part of this work was to focus on the process fabrication of porous silicon and patterned/masked silicon substrate in clean room. Then, using a combine growth process with the use of both NH3-MBE and MOVPE, I was able to grow state of the art uncracked GaN epilayers. Finally, I was able to fabricate LEDs structures on GaN grown on masked substrates.
This experience completed my knowledge on clean room processing as well as on the growth of III-V materials. This PhD allowed me to obtain a postdoc in the laboratory of GREMAN where I focused my work on the processing of GaN and SiC for electronic applications.
Today, I am looking for an opportunity in academic research or in industry where my interest in growth, clean room processing and III-N field.

Mes compétences :
salle blanche
Nanotechnologies
III-V
Physique des plasmas
Semiconducteurs
épitaxie
Optique
Caractérisation des matériaux
Croissance de III-V par MBE & MOCVD, caractérisati

Entreprises

  • Université Tours Francois Rabelais - Postdoc

    Tours 2015 - 2016 - Fabrication and characterization of porous SiC layers for supercapacitor applications (anodisation, clean room processing, morphological and electrical characterizations)
    - Fabrication and characterization of porous GaN templates

  • STMicroelectronics - Ingénieur & R&D

    2011 - 2014 Croissance de GaN sur silicium micro- et nano-structuré

  • CMI - EPFL - Stagiaire

    2010 - 2010 Elaboration d’un procédé de fabrication pour la réalisation de contacts électriques traversants (TSV)

  • Université technologique de Eindhoven - Stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 Etude d'un dispositif de spectroscopie CRDS (Cavity RingDown Spectroscopy) pour la réalisation de mesure de faible absorption.

Formations

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis

    Nice 2011 - 2014 Doctorat en physique

    The main goal was to simplify the heteroepitaxy of GaN on Si while keeping state of the art III-nitride materials. The originality of this work was to combine the advantages of both NH3-MBE and MOCVD growth techniques. I firstly evaluated the interest of porous silicon to confine cracks and to behave as a compliant substrate. Then, I studied the windowed growth of GaN on silicon substrates masked

  • Université Orléans (Orleans)

    Orleans 2009 - 2010 Master recherche

  • Polytech' Orléans

    Orleans 2007 - 2010 Diplôme d'ingénieur

    Option Optique Laser et Plasma

  • Lycée Aristide Briand

    Evreux 2004 - 2007 CPGE option PC

  • Lycée Porte De Normandie

    Verneuil Sur Avre 2004 - 2004 Baccalauréat

    Science (spécialité biologie)

