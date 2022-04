Guillaume GONDINET

Bilingual (French-English) wine professional, Winella SAS CEO.



Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, Wine & Management MSc 2014 graduate.



Providing quality french wines from several AOCs to amateurs and quality-focused professionals.



Services:

- Wine boxes @Array

- Wine selection, tasting & distribution to catering & wine professionals (Yvelines)

- Wine selection, tasting & sales agent in Finistère & Paris

- Wine lectures & on-demand sommelier

Former IT engineer (Web Dev, RDBMS admin & dev, Project Management, Business Consultancy) for international groups (celum GmbH, Michael Page, Toluna).

Alumni

Le Cordon Bleu, Paris, Wine Management 2013-2014 Alumni.

University of Westminster, MSc Database Systems 2009.



Mes compétences :

Administration

Cognos

Gestion technique

Microsoft IIS

ROAMBI

Sqlserver

Technique

Weblogic

several applications administration

organoleptic analysis

market research

client management

business management

Wine Management

SAS Statistical Package

Project Management

Logistics

Financial Report Writing

Emerging Markets

Change Management

IIS