Guillaume GOSSELIN

Lyxor Asset Management
- Hedge Fund Analyst - Asia
Puteaux2015 - maintenant
Lyxor Asset Management
- Hedge Fund Analyst - Intern
Puteaux2015 - 2015
Triago Americas
- Private Equity Analyst
2013 - 2013• Assisted in screening the GP and LP population in North America and focusing on various strategies and sectors
• Analyzed and priced Private Equity funds portfolio
• Monitored potential buyers and sellers of Private Equity stakes
• Drafted commercial pitches and presentations for clients
Crédit Agricole CIB
- Credit Research Analyst in the Industrials sector
Montrouge2012 - 2013• Designed financial modeling of the companies
• Contributed to the publication of the team reports: news comments, sector studies, client presentations
• Initiated coverage of the top 5 mining companies
• Monitored ratings from S&P, Moody’s and Fitch
• Helped elaborate trade ideas for clients (bonds, CDS)
Deloitte
- Auditor - Financial Services Industry
Puteaux2011 - 2011• Controlled and tested banks’ financial statements
• Conducted audit of funds (UCITS, REITs)
• Implemented business valuations for a Private Equity firm
• Inspected the internal control for the protection of client assets for a top French Bank