Guillaume GOSSELIN

Puteaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Finance

Entreprises

  • Lyxor Asset Management - Hedge Fund Analyst - Asia

    Puteaux 2015 - maintenant

  • Lyxor Asset Management - Hedge Fund Analyst - Intern

    Puteaux 2015 - 2015

  • Triago Americas - Private Equity Analyst

    2013 - 2013 • Assisted in screening the GP and LP population in North America and focusing on various strategies and sectors
    • Analyzed and priced Private Equity funds portfolio
    • Monitored potential buyers and sellers of Private Equity stakes
    • Drafted commercial pitches and presentations for clients

  • Crédit Agricole CIB - Credit Research Analyst in the Industrials sector

    Montrouge 2012 - 2013 • Designed financial modeling of the companies
    • Contributed to the publication of the team reports: news comments, sector studies, client presentations
    • Initiated coverage of the top 5 mining companies
    • Monitored ratings from S&P, Moody’s and Fitch
    • Helped elaborate trade ideas for clients (bonds, CDS)

  • Deloitte - Auditor - Financial Services Industry

    Puteaux 2011 - 2011 • Controlled and tested banks’ financial statements
    • Conducted audit of funds (UCITS, REITs)
    • Implemented business valuations for a Private Equity firm
    • Inspected the internal control for the protection of client assets for a top French Bank

