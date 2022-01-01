Retail
Guillaume GOUDARD
Ajouter
Guillaume GOUDARD
SETE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
IDATE
- Responsable Practice Entreprise
maintenant
Arcome
- Consultant Senior
LA LOYERE
2005 - 2007
SITICOM
- Consultant
2000 - 2004
Formations
Institut National Des Télécommunications
Evry
1997 - 2000
Marketing & Stratégie
Réseau
Christine GRASSI
Elodie LASZKEWYCZ
Eric PRADEL
Frédéric GOUNET
Guillaume TRICHARD
Laura BALLARIN
Nicolas MORENO
Patrick WOLF
Pierre CHIRON
Stéphanie CHAPLAIN