Guillaume GOUPIL

2005 - Aujourd'hui : SESAME Automatique

Responsable bureau étude automatisme



2001 - 2005 : PLT France

Automaticien



2001 BTS MAI



1998 BAC STI option mécanique productique





Logiciels de programmations automates :

Labview (RealTime et Standard)

Unity XL, PL7 Pro, PL7 Nano, PL7-2, XBTL1000, Vijeo Designer, SoMachine

PROFACE

OMRON (automate, afficheur et vision)

ORPHEE (notion élémentaire)

SIEMENS SIMATIC MANAGER avec STEP 5, STEP 7, TIA Portal, WinCC, Protool…

ABB Sattline, PILZ (automate de sécurité)

ALLEN BRADLEY



Logiciels bureautiques:

Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint



Logiciels Informatique :

Visual Studio (VB net) (notion élémentaire)



Notion Vision Keyence, robot Fanuc et Staubli



Mes compétences :

Automatismes industriels

Robotique

Programmation

Labview

Management