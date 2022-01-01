Menu

Guillaume GOUPIL

GUICHAINVILLE

En résumé

2005 - Aujourd'hui : SESAME Automatique
Responsable bureau étude automatisme

2001 - 2005 : PLT France
Automaticien

2001 BTS MAI

1998 BAC STI option mécanique productique


Logiciels de programmations automates :
Labview (RealTime et Standard)
Unity XL, PL7 Pro, PL7 Nano, PL7-2, XBTL1000, Vijeo Designer, SoMachine
PROFACE
OMRON (automate, afficheur et vision)
ORPHEE (notion élémentaire)
SIEMENS SIMATIC MANAGER avec STEP 5, STEP 7, TIA Portal, WinCC, Protool…
ABB Sattline, PILZ (automate de sécurité)
ALLEN BRADLEY

Logiciels bureautiques:
Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint

Logiciels Informatique :
Visual Studio (VB net) (notion élémentaire)

Notion Vision Keyence, robot Fanuc et Staubli

Mes compétences :
Automatismes industriels
Robotique
Programmation
Labview
Management

Entreprises

  • SESAME-Automatique - Responsable BE Automatisme

    2005 - maintenant http://www.sesame-automatique.com/

Formations

Réseau