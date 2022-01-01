Guillaume GOUPIL

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Guichainville
2005 - Aujourd'hui : SESAME Automatique
Responsable bureau étude automatisme
2001 - 2005 : PLT France
Automaticien
2001 BTS MAI
1998 BAC STI option mécanique productique
Logiciels de programmations automates :
Labview (RealTime et Standard)
Unity XL, PL7 Pro, PL7 Nano, PL7-2, XBTL1000, Vijeo Designer, SoMachine
PROFACE
OMRON (automate, afficheur et vision)
ORPHEE (notion élémentaire)
SIEMENS SIMATIC MANAGER avec STEP 5, STEP 7, TIA Portal, WinCC, Protool…
ABB Sattline, PILZ (automate de sécurité)
ALLEN BRADLEY
Logiciels bureautiques:
Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint
Logiciels Informatique :
Visual Studio (VB net) (notion élémentaire)
Notion Vision Keyence, robot Fanuc et Staubli
Mes compétences :
Automatismes industriels
Robotique
Programmation
Labview
Management