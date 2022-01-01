Guillaume GRASSIN

Mes compétences :
Project
Accounting
Export
Audit
Tax management
Contrôle des coûts
Entreprises
Vinci Construction Grands Projets
- Administration & Finance Manager
Rueil-Malmaison Cedex2007 - maintenantAdministration & Finance Manager at Vinci Construction Grands-Projets
- Annually budget draw-up
- Monthly report: cash flow forecast, Budget control, P&L, Cost control
- Quarterly report: Long term cash flow, Forecast P&L, Balance sheet, Social report
- Handling the Expatriates administration
- Tracking the customs
Razel
- Financial controller
Saclay2006 - 2007Razel Guinée Equatorial
- Forecasted, analyzing and reporting the monthly P& L statement
- Forecasted quarterly the cash flow
- Assistied to the management accounting and day to day running of the team
- Elaborated the annual statutory accounts and tax computations
- Supervised the inventory and the engine management
- Developed a budget control within Access software
- Recommended accounting and administration procedure according to the local & company standard
- Controlled the monthly P&L statement of the agency
Alstom
- Administrative Manager
Saint Ouen2004 - 2006Alstom Sudan Branch
- Created an accounting system for the local activity
- Forecasted the cash in matching with the planning
- Controlled the monthly financial reporting
- Reported and controlled the local purchase
- Elaborated the payroll for the local employees
Association Eau Coeur du Monde
- Founder
2001 - 2002Travelled by bike around the world
Reported about drinking Water Supply and Sanitation and analysed the social impact of water issues in the South.
Hold conference to companies (Ondeo, Astra Zeneca...), schools to sensibilize people.