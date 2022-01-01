Guillaume HAINAULT

John Meunier Inc
- Research and Development Project Manager
2010 - maintenantCommisioning and operation of ultrafiltration units for water purifcation
Training of employees for membrane units operation
Analysis of water physico-chemical parameters
Production of protocols and test reports with data processing and results analysis
Preparation and coordination of maintenance on pilot units
Kruger Inc.
- Field pilot Engineer
Quito2008 - 2009- Commissioning an d operation of ceramic microfiltration membrane units
- Scientific monitoring
Suez Environnement
- Project Manager Internship
PARIS LA DEFENSE2005 - 2006Generate a tool for the selection of a clarification process technology according to the raw water composition
Rennes2006 - 2007Mater 2 Chimie et Microbiologie des Eaux
- Origin and analysis of micropolluants in water . Speciation of metals and organometallic. Speciation and reactivity of organic matter
- Adsorption process. Chemistry of interfaces
- Chemical and Microbio hazards and risks
- Oxydation process; Desinfection
- MF, UF , NF , RO process
- Clarification process
- Bioprocess applied to water treatment