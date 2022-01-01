Menu

Guillaume HAINAULT

MONTREAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Filtration
Water treatment

Entreprises

  • John Meunier Inc - Research and Development Project Manager

    2010 - maintenant Commisioning and operation of ultrafiltration units for water purifcation
    Training of employees for membrane units operation
    Analysis of water physico-chemical parameters
    Production of protocols and test reports with data processing and results analysis
    Preparation and coordination of maintenance on pilot units

  • Kruger Inc. - Field pilot Engineer

    Quito 2008 - 2009 - Commissioning an d operation of ceramic microfiltration membrane units
    - Scientific monitoring

  • Suez Environnement - Project Manager Internship

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2005 - 2006 Generate a tool for the selection of a clarification process technology according to the raw water composition

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Rennes (ENSCR)

    Rennes 2006 - 2007 Mater 2 Chimie et Microbiologie des Eaux

    - Origin and analysis of micropolluants in water . Speciation of metals and organometallic. Speciation and reactivity of organic matter
    - Adsorption process. Chemistry of interfaces
    - Chemical and Microbio hazards and risks
    - Oxydation process; Desinfection
    - MF, UF , NF , RO process
    - Clarification process
    - Bioprocess applied to water treatment

  • Ecole Supérieure De Chimie Organique Et Minérale (ESCOM)

    Compiegne 2000 - 2007 Engineer specialized in Organic and MIneral Chemistry

    - Organic chemistry. Biochemistry. inorganic Chemistry. Materials. Polymers
    - Analytical chemistry (NMR spectroscopy, IR, ...)
    - Atomistic. Thermodynamics. kinetic. Catalysis
    - Solution chemistry. . molecular modeling
    - Industrial Chemistry (Basics process in various industries). Chemical Engineering, Industrial risk management
    - Automatic, control & regulation

  • Lycée Camille Pissarro

    Pontoise 1997 - 2000 BAC S

    BAC S spécialité Physique Chimie

