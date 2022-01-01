Retail
Guillaume HALOT
Courbevoie
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KPMG
- Senior Financial Auditor
Courbevoie
2012 - maintenant
KPMG
- Intern
Courbevoie
2012 - 2012
BNP Paribas Securities Services
- Securities Account Manager
Pantin
2010 - 2010
Aviva France
- Financial Controller (Aviva France head office)
BOIS COLOMBES
2010 - 2010
Crédit du Nord
- Bank Commercial Assistant- Credit Analyst
Paris
2009 - 2009
Formations
Bentley College (Waltham, Ma)
Waltham, Ma
2011 - 2011
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Nantes
2008 - 2012
Audit- Management Accounting
Junior Entreprise : Audencia Junior Consulting Treasurer
- Handled a 100 000€ annual budget
- Carried out quality and financial control of the structure
- Managed customers meetings, negotiated business proposals and tracked projects' completion
Lycée Chaptal
Paris
2006 - 2008
Scientifique