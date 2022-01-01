Menu

Guillaume HALOT

Courbevoie

Entreprises

  • KPMG - Senior Financial Auditor

    Courbevoie 2012 - maintenant

  • KPMG - Intern

    Courbevoie 2012 - 2012

  • BNP Paribas Securities Services - Securities Account Manager

    Pantin 2010 - 2010

  • Aviva France - Financial Controller (Aviva France head office)

    BOIS COLOMBES 2010 - 2010

  • Crédit du Nord - Bank Commercial Assistant- Credit Analyst

    Paris 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Bentley College (Waltham, Ma)

    Waltham, Ma 2011 - 2011

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Nantes 2008 - 2012 Audit- Management Accounting

    Junior Entreprise : Audencia Junior Consulting Treasurer
    - Handled a 100 000€ annual budget
    - Carried out quality and financial control of the structure
    - Managed customers meetings, negotiated business proposals and tracked projects' completion

  • Lycée Chaptal

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Scientifique