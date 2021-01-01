Romain GUILLEMINET

2012 - 2013Assist with preparation of Syndication Memos and Permanent Supervision activities for all structured financing in the EMEA region (Mining, Power & Water, RBFs, Infrastructure, etc.)
Preparation of market review presentations for both internal and external counterparties, internal reporting of Structured Finance team activity, analysis of loan market and deals, including maintaining benchmark libraries and searching for benchmarks, preparing league tables
Preparation of syndication materials (pitch books, information memoranda, invitation letters, bank presentations / roadshows, etc.)
Natixis, Hong Kong Branch
- Loan Syndication Analyst
2010 - 2012General responsibilities for assisting in the origination, execution and distribution of all syndicated loan facilities in the Asia Pacific region.
Drafting of documents such as invitation letters, general syndication materials and Info Memo, Term Sheets, client marketing presentations (including pitch books).
Participating in the negotiation of documentation, arranging signing ceremonies and publicity matters.
Internal responsibilities including the drafting of formal Loan Syndication Opinions and preparation of Liquidity Analysis, Closing Memos, monitoring and submission of League Table information, maintenance of Tombstone Library, Weekly Deal Sheets and income monitoring reports.
HSBC
- Junior Fixed Income Credit salesperson
Paris2008 - 2009Salesperson on money markets and Fixed Income : Euro Commercial Papers, Certificate of deposit, Eonia Swaps, European government bonds, Fixed income and Floater bonds.
Client relationship management : trades, investments advice thanks to a strong market follow, on-boarding proceedings.
Support for all Fixed Income sales teams and management of Front, Middle and Back Office issues.
Swiss Life Asset Management
- Portfolio Manager Assistant
2008 - 2008Follow up of the daily transactions on several products: bonds, options, futures, swaps, mutual & alternative funds.
Daily, weekly and monthly reporting using Bloomberg links and Excel VB.
Macroeconomic studies and redaction of the weekly reports for the management and executive committees.