Menu

Guillaume HANA

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Chéron

En résumé

Mes compétences :
BlueCoat
Cisco
VMware ESX
Maintenance informatique
Nagios
Microsoft Lync Server
Linux
Wallix
VLAN
Checkpoint
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Office
DHCP
Juniper
VPN
VMware
Gestion des stocks
Microsoft Exchange 2010
Active Directory
DNS
Sophos
Symantec Endpoint Protection
Windows 2008 R2
Symantec Ghost
Symantec
SNMP
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Server Update Services
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Visio
Microsoft Office 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2007
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Linux Debian
Hyper-V
GPO
FTP
ESX
Dynamic Host Control protocol
Domain Name Server Protocol

Entreprises

  • Orange cyberdefense - Responsable du systeme d'information

    Paris 2013 - maintenant

  • Atheos - Consultant sécurité informatique

    Rueil-Malmaison 2012 - 2013 * Mission SILCA : Installation, configuration et déploiement de la solution Cyber Ark. ;
    * Mission cg92 : S'occuper du MCO (Maintien en Condition Opérationnel) du cg92
    pour les activités suivantes : Firewall (Checkpoint et Palo Alto), VPN (Edenwall),
    proxy (Bluecoat), traçabilité (Wallix) et l'anti-spam (Symantec messaging Gateway).

  • BRAIN NETWORKS - Consultant informatique

    NANTERRE 2011 - 2012

  • CEFP - Assistant informatique

    2009 - 2011 Mise en place d'infrastructure réseau : création d'un laboratoire informatique
    dédié aux élèves de l'établissement.
    - Gestion des différents serveurs.
    - Maintenance du parc informatique.

Formations

Réseau