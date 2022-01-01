Guillaume HENNION

Experienced leader in all aspects of global operations, product management, product marketing and business development for highly profitable software and high tech products. Expertise in creating strategies and executing product visions to develop new or grow existing businesses to profitable states. Recognized for turning around failing programs and sales situations, resulting in strengthened company position and sales growth.
Problem solver, passionate about creating and delivering novel software and high-tech solutions, crafting and executing strategies to resolve customer problems whilst attaining highly profitable states.
Accustomed to evolving in complex and multi-national environments, and bringing internal and outsourced teams to work together to deliver solutions fulfilling customer needs.
Mes compétences :
Gestion de produit
Data mining
Base de données
Gestion de la qualité
Direction de projet
Direction commerciale
Big Data
Offshoring
Outsourcing
Revenue management
Direction technique
Yield management
Métrologie
Semiconducteurs
Photovoltaïque
Stratégie commerciale
Management des ventes
Communication
Gestion des opérations
Management opérationnel
Planning stratégique
Marketing produit
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Stratégie
Développement produit
Lancement de produits