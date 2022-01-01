Menu

Guillaume HENNION

  • Globalgig
  • VP Software

Austin

En résumé

Experienced leader in all aspects of global operations, product management, product marketing and business development for highly profitable software and high tech products. Expertise in creating strategies and executing product visions to develop new or grow existing businesses to profitable states. Recognized for turning around failing programs and sales situations, resulting in strengthened company position and sales growth.

Problem solver, passionate about creating and delivering novel software and high-tech solutions, crafting and executing strategies to resolve customer problems whilst attaining highly profitable states.

Accustomed to evolving in complex and multi-national environments, and bringing internal and outsourced teams to work together to deliver solutions fulfilling customer needs.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de produit
Data mining
Base de données
Gestion de la qualité
Direction de projet
Direction commerciale
Big Data
Offshoring
Outsourcing
Revenue management
Direction technique
Yield management
Métrologie
Semiconducteurs
Photovoltaïque
Stratégie commerciale
Management des ventes
Communication
Gestion des opérations
Management opérationnel
Planning stratégique
Marketing produit
Marketing stratégique
Marketing
Stratégie
Développement produit
Lancement de produits

Entreprises

  • Globalgig - VP Software

    Direction générale | Austin 2019 - maintenant

  • Metadot, Austin - Directeur Tehcnique

    Informatique | Austin 2018 - 2019

  • CodeValue - Business Development, Head of North America Operations

    Direction générale | 2017 - 2018

  • KLA-Tencor - Director of Software Product Management, Product Marketing & Business Development

    2014 - 2017 Overseeing KLA-Tencor’s 5D Patterning software solution™, enabling IC manufacturers to tighten process control specifications for leading edge products. Managing the product vision and business strategy for a multi-million dollar P&L growth. In charge of cross-divisional and cross-regional collaborations to support the BU’s objectives. Driving the product roadmap, engineering, marketing and sales deliverables

    Developed a new business division from a legacy product, significantly increasing revenue of a multi-million dollar P&L on its first year. Worked with other divisions’ product marketing functions and division sales to establish product adoption and pricing strategies. Executed on the strategy with local account teams in all regions.

  • KLA-Tencor - Software Product Management, Product Marketing & Business Development

    2012 - 2014 BU Management and strategic marketing for KLA-Tencor’s Yield Management software solutions for the semiconductor bare wafer industry. Product marketing subject matter expert for cross-product solutions.
    • Recommended and executed resource consolidation of a $2M revenue worth software product. Transferred ownership of development and support to another division, resulting in increased PFO exceeding the company’s profitability expectations.
    • Bridged between the technical teams from 4 silo divisions to launch a joined software solution. Worked with product marketing functions to bring a solution to market early, resulting in penetration at top tier customers and worldwide adoption while saving millions by avoiding work duplication.
    • Resolved a dysfunctional product development situation. Strengthened the product vision and empowered software development leads to deliver reliably and timely through efficient management of field priorities.
    • Turned around failing pre-sales situations in Asia (Taiwan and Japan in particular). Convinced colleagues to respect cultural differences and defined successful conditions with differed commercial negotiations with the customer. Allowed to close ~$4M of sales that had been pending for several quarters.

  • KLA-Tencor - Product Marketing Manager (Software Product Management) & Business Development

    2010 - 2012 Drove KLA-Tencor’s Yield Management software solution for the Photovoltaic (PV) Cell manufacturing industry, enabling process control optimization for the production of solar panels.
    • Introduced a new Yield Management software product to the PV Cell manufacturing industry, adjacent market to the micro-electronics (semiconductor) industry. Conducted thorough market analysis, and created detailed product definitions. Influenced the decision not to outsource the project, allowing to save costs by re-using expert resources and minimizing development resources (4 instead of 15), which allowed to turn the launch around in 12 months with a high quality product. (Product Marketing Manager)
    • Defined and executed the product roadmap, business plan and marketing communication
    • Identified and partnered with key customers to define and execute the product roadmap and the business plan. Enabled thorough market validation through close collaboration with evaluating customers.

  • KLA-Tencor, France - Sales and Operations Director, Europe and Key Accounts

    2008 - 2010 Defined and executed pre-sales, sales and operations strategies for KLA-Tencor’s yield management software solutions in Europe and global key accounts.

    • Doubled software product Sales in Europe over 2 years during the worst down turn the industry ever encountered (2008-2009). Identified opportunities and built tailored strategies for product penetration and software maintenance adoption. These included fan-out through corporate penetration, as well as changing a traditional business model into multi-year rentals and license subscriptions.
    • Transferred the outsourcing of a multi-million dollar revenue software product from Taiwan to India. Identified and hired key resources in India while managing the Taiwan team knowledge transfer. Resulted in a roadmap acceleration and noticeable quality improvement from the first year of the transfer.
    • Defined, sold and implemented a process control solution for a major customer. Defined, sold and delivered a customized software solution saving the customer millions in operations over the years.

  • KLA-Tencor - Project & Operations Manager, Europe and Key Accounts

    2004 - 2007 Lead the definition and roll-out of KLA-Tencor’s software solutions for Yield Management. Subject matter expert defining scope and executing projects to maximize profitability through customer satisfaction.

    • Turned around a multi-million software project at a key account with multiple locations worldwide. Throughout situation analysis and executive management on-boarding, drove the team (~45 engineers worldwide) to bring the project to completion while implementing changes from lessons learned to improve the process. This project has resulted in a long-term partnership, generating incremental revenue over the years.
    • Turned around a failing sales situation at a key customer. Changed the relationship through proper customer problem understanding and shaping a proposal that we were then able to sell and execute on. The implemented solution was profitable upfront and accrued multiple millions of revenue over the years.

  • KLA-Tencor - Applications Manager & Technical Leader, Europe & Key Accounts

    2000 - 2004 Established technical expert in charge of integrating and supporting Yield Management solutions with KLA-Tencor’s software products. Managing the Applications and Tech Support team.

    • Tripled Yield Management software product market share in Europe over 5 years (2001-2006). Convinced customers of our technical superiority, built close relationships and improved customer problem understanding. Company gained significant credibility in the software space by delivering solutions matching customer needs, leading to adoption through corporate or individual sales.

Formations

  • Ecole Européenne De Chimie, Polymères Et Matériaux

    Strasbourg 1996 - 1999 Master of Science / Ingénieur

    Trilingual curriculum (English/German/French) with Physics and Chemistry of Materials as majors, with a natural orientation towards general management and business administration in addition to a strong technical curriculum.

