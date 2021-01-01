Retail
Guillaume LAGRAVE
Commerz Finanz
Chief Risk Officer (CRO)
Munich
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Banque
Entreprises
Commerz Finanz (BNP-Paribas Group)
- Chief Risk Officer (CRO)
Direction générale | Munich
2015 - maintenant
BNP-Paribas Ukraine (Ukrsibbank)
- Responsable du Risque (Retail/SME/Consumer), Head of Collection & Recoveries
2009 - 2015
Santander Consumer Bank, Russia
- Risk Director (CRO)
2007 - 2009
General Electric Company
- Financial Analyst, Auditor
Contrôle de gestion |
2001 - 2007
KPMG France
- Finance Auditor
Courbevoie
1999 - 2001
Formations
ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management
1998 - 2001
Réseau
Betty DE LA GRANDIÈRE
Bruno METZ
Bruno RAMEAU
Christine CREIGNOU
Fabien PREVOTS
Jean-Marc COLONNA
Jean-Michel BOËZ
Ludovic ROCHET
Nicolas CAPUOZZO
Thibaud CHALMIN