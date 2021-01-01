Menu

Guillaume LHOTE

  Associate Director_Lead talent sourcer
  Takeda
  Associate Director_Lead talent sourcer

Zurich

En résumé

I'm a senior sourcer and talent intelligence professional with more than 10 years of experience in various industries (technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, FMCG), and a real business partner, always looking to provide valuable insights to the business, with a focus on data, automation, and efficiency.
Even if I love technology and discovering new tools and techniques, my sourcing motto is "Don't over engineer", KISS (Keep It Simple and Stupid).

I have a solid background in recruitment agencies, as well as in-house, participating in various talent acquisition transformations on a global scope, with a focus on sourcing, research and talent intelligence, always in a close partnership with the business.

I'm also speaker and attendee in various sourcing conferences (HiredBCN, TruSourcing, SOSUEU, SOSUEE, SOSUV).
If you want to read my articles about sourcing : https://lecoledurecrutement.fr/author/guillaumelhote/

I'm also a marathon runner and ultra-trailer.

E-mail: guillaume.lhote@takeda.com
Twitter: @sourcinglover
Github: https://github.com/techrec13



Entreprises

  • Takeda - Associate Director_Lead talent sourcer

    Ressources humaines | Zurich 2021 - maintenant

  • Philip Morris International - Sourcing Specialist

    Lausanne 2018 - 2020 As Sourcing Specialist my role is to find and engage with amazing talent to help PMI achieve the immense transformation it is undergoing.

    PMI is shifting away from its traditional business into Reduced-Risk Products, more generally a smoke-free future and a very tech/data-driven company.

    This transformation comes together with very exciting new roles and opportunities. My role is to find, contact and engage with these amazing people that will be part of the future of the company.

  • SOFTWAY MEDICAL - Technical Recruiter

    Meyreuil 2016 - 2018 "Good health has always been something to treasure. Developments in technology make diseases easier to treat, and the information gained is used by doctors as a basis for diagnosis and treatment.”

    These words sum up what motivates people at SOFTWAY MEDICAL: the desire to find new solutions to help caregivers take care of their patients.

    Since 2006, these have been the main considerations behind our healthcare offers that over 800 healthcare facilities and 1000 French radiology centers have already chosen to assist their teams.

    • Recruited into Softway Medical first (& only) Sourcing role.
    • Work with business partners (C-level Execs, technical leaders, , etc.) to impact company success.
    • Customize, implement, & manage sourcing strategies
    • Build a pipeline talent and create passive candidate engagement
    • Find, test and evaluate new tools and new sourcing methods

  • ib - Groupe CEGOS - Recruiter & Training Specialist

    Puteaux 2015 - 2016

  • SpringFrance - Consultant Sénior

    Villeurbanne 2014 - 2015 Spring France is part of Spring Professional – an international, specialized recruiting firm to exclusively focus on middle to senior management candidates, with an extensive regional network across Europe and Asia.

    Spring Professional is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Adecco Group – the world leader in human resource solutions. Today, Spring Professional has offices in 16 countries, each with a team of seasoned professionals providing recruitment solutions to a diverse client base. In France, Spring Professional has 35 dedicated offices with specific expertise in Engineering, Finance, Supply Chain & Logistics, Sales & Marketing, Property & Construction, IT and Life Sciences.

    Scope of responsibilities:
    - Realization of recruitment projects for specialised and high-level positions mainly within IT sector
    - Used advanced sourcing techniques in order to find the best talent (Boolean search, Scraping, Google CSV...)
    - Conducting direct / executive search
    - Active searching and acquisition of new clients
    - Maintaining effective business relationship with business partners and candidates
    - Preparing and leading internal workshops

  • Andrew Mac Allister - Consultant en recrutement pôle IT

    Paris 2010 - 2014 Talent acquisition on an international scope in IT.
    Business development across start-up and blue chips companies.

    Sectors: Business Services; Consumer; Financial Services; Healthcare; Industrials; Technology, Media & Telecommunications.

    Focus on Sourcing, Skills assessment & coaching.
    Understanding of business strategy, technology & process.

    Focus on proactivity, results, delivery & sales

    Clients: Efront, Ernst&Young, Air Liquide, Capgemini, Solucom, LowendalMasai, Roland Berger...

Formations

  • Växjö University (Vaxjo)

    Vaxjo 2009 - 2009 Master in Strategic Marketing and Design

  • Skema Business School

    Sophia Antipolis 2007 - 2010 Master of Science

    Master of Science in International Marketing & Business Development

