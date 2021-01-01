I'm a senior sourcer and talent intelligence professional with more than 10 years of experience in various industries (technology, healthcare, pharmaceutical, FMCG), and a real business partner, always looking to provide valuable insights to the business, with a focus on data, automation, and efficiency.

Even if I love technology and discovering new tools and techniques, my sourcing motto is "Don't over engineer", KISS (Keep It Simple and Stupid).



I have a solid background in recruitment agencies, as well as in-house, participating in various talent acquisition transformations on a global scope, with a focus on sourcing, research and talent intelligence, always in a close partnership with the business.



I'm also speaker and attendee in various sourcing conferences (HiredBCN, TruSourcing, SOSUEU, SOSUEE, SOSUV).

If you want to read my articles about sourcing : https://lecoledurecrutement.fr/author/guillaumelhote/



I'm also a marathon runner and ultra-trailer.



E-mail: guillaume.lhote@takeda.com

Twitter: @sourcinglover

Github: https://github.com/techrec13







