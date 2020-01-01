Menu

Guillaume MOSER

HONG KONG

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International
Purchasing

Entreprises

  • Landmark Global -  Product, Pricing & Marketing Manager, Asia-Pacific

    2015 - 2015

  • Landmark Global - Operations projects manager APAC

    2014 - 2014

  • Landmark Global - Operations Manager China

    2012 - 2014

  • Pixmania - International transport purchaser

    Gennevilliers 2010 - 2012 ● bought B2B / B2C transport services for 26 European countries
    ● conducted tenders (pick-up/drop-off in Europe; large items in France…)
    ● launched new carriers / developed new services
    ● dealt with a €10M portfolio
    ● monitored suppliers' quality, development & financial figures (KPIs)
    ● managed a team of two transport assistants

  • Procter & Gamble - Logistics intern

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2008 - 2008 Introduced the new French legislation of January 2009: L.M.E. (Loi de Modernisation de l'Economie)
    • conducted explanatory meetings for logistics staff
    • anticipated the problems before enforcement
    • led a project until the end for the L.M.E.

    Internship: 8 months

Formations

  • Shanghai University Of Finance And Economics (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2009 - 2009 Master Program with a strong focus on International Trade and Chinese

  • KEDGE - Business School Bordeaux (Anciennement BEM)

    Bordeaux 2006 - 2009 Master of Science in Management (MSc) – Major in Industrial Management (Purchasing, Logistics)

Réseau