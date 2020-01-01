Guillaume MOSER

Landmark Global
- Product, Pricing & Marketing Manager, Asia-Pacific
2015 - 2015
Landmark Global
- Operations projects manager APAC
2014 - 2014
Landmark Global
- Operations Manager China
2012 - 2014
Pixmania
- International transport purchaser
Gennevilliers2010 - 2012● bought B2B / B2C transport services for 26 European countries
● conducted tenders (pick-up/drop-off in Europe; large items in France…)
● launched new carriers / developed new services
● dealt with a €10M portfolio
● monitored suppliers' quality, development & financial figures (KPIs)
● managed a team of two transport assistants
Procter & Gamble
- Logistics intern
Asnières-sur-Seine2008 - 2008Introduced the new French legislation of January 2009: L.M.E. (Loi de Modernisation de l'Economie)
• conducted explanatory meetings for logistics staff
• anticipated the problems before enforcement
• led a project until the end for the L.M.E.
Internship: 8 months
Formations
Shanghai University Of Finance And Economics (Shanghai)
Shanghai2009 - 2009Master Program with a strong focus on International Trade and Chinese