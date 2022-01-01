Guillaume RICHARD

I am a Cloud Engineer specialized in Java.



I am currently working for 3DEXPERIENCity (Dassault Systèmes) to integrate our products in the Cloud (Amazon EC2 / Outscale). My experience is quite various, but it has a red-wire : Java EE.

I'm not a Java purist though : I'm one of those who think the technology needs to depend on the problem to address. What matters is not the technical skill in itself, but rather to be able to adapt, to understand, to question, to have a broad view and to go into the details so the solution has the best design.



My daily work is based on agile methodologies (LESS framework) and my philosophy is a mix between the Software Craftsmanship values and a very pragmatic approach of the projects I work on.



Also, I have a strong charity organizations commitment: I have established a strong partnership between Dassault Systèmes & "l'Etoile de Martin" (raising funds for research against pediatric cancer), and I am part of the board of directors of the ALBI charity organization (which aim is to share the knowledge on hepatic diseases, and to raise funds for research).

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiDMQ8QvKHI



Mes compétences :

Java

XML

C

JEE

ENOVIA

Design Patterns

TDD

JavaScript

JQuery

Nagios

Liferay

Opensource