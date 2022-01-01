Menu

Guillaume RICHARD

Vélizy-Villacoublay

En résumé

I am a Cloud Engineer specialized in Java.

I am currently working for 3DEXPERIENCity (Dassault Systèmes) to integrate our products in the Cloud (Amazon EC2 / Outscale). My experience is quite various, but it has a red-wire : Java EE.
I'm not a Java purist though : I'm one of those who think the technology needs to depend on the problem to address. What matters is not the technical skill in itself, but rather to be able to adapt, to understand, to question, to have a broad view and to go into the details so the solution has the best design.

My daily work is based on agile methodologies (LESS framework) and my philosophy is a mix between the Software Craftsmanship values and a very pragmatic approach of the projects I work on.

Also, I have a strong charity organizations commitment: I have established a strong partnership between Dassault Systèmes & "l'Etoile de Martin" (raising funds for research against pediatric cancer), and I am part of the board of directors of the ALBI charity organization (which aim is to share the knowledge on hepatic diseases, and to raise funds for research).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QiDMQ8QvKHI

Mes compétences :
Java
XML
C
JEE
ENOVIA
Design Patterns
TDD
JavaScript
JQuery
Nagios
Liferay
Opensource

Entreprises

  • Dassault Systemes - 3DEXPERIENCity Cloud Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2018 - maintenant https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FDtvugbRtc
    One video worth thousands words...

  • Dassault Systemes - GEOVIA R&D Software Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2015 - 2018 GEOVIA Is a world-leading solution for modeling and simulating our planet to improve predictability, efficiency, safety and sustainability of our natural resources.

    http://www.3ds.com/fr/produits-et-services/geovia/

  • Dassault Systèmes - R&D Software Engineer

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2011 - 2015 Direction du produit de gestion qualité des logiciels de Dassault Systèmes (clients : CATIA, SIMULIA, ENOVIA, etc.)
    Conception et développement de l'ERP Dassault Systèmes (integration du Bug Tracker interne avec les résultats qualité et le développement des nouveaux produits, dans un but de vue mutualisée et cohérente).

  • Racine - Ingénieur Projet

    2009 - 2011 Architecture, développement Technique
    > Technologies JEE (principalement, mais aussi Python)
    > "Dashlets" Alfresco (Web Services REST, Rhino Script)
    > Portlets JSR-168 (JEE, portal Liferay)
    > Outils: Maven, Ant, Eclipse, SVN

    Gestion de projet / Relationnel
    > Gestion de 2 projets à ~30kE (budgetisation, define, spec, impl, deploiement)
    > Interlocuteur client & MOA en tant que AMOE
    > Compétences en rédaction des spécification techniques du projet / propositions commerciales
    > Organisation, conduite et reporting de projet (Dashboards BI, Excel, etc.)

    Exploitation / Gestion de production
    > Nagios
    > Déploiement à la volée (architectures multi-tenants, gestion de machines virtuelles VMWare)
    > process de backups (Ant / rsync)
    > Administration Apache 2 / Logs

  • Racine - Stage Concepteur - Développeur

    2008 - 2008 Conception et développement d'une plateforme web 2.0 dans le domaine de l'intelligence économique (utilisation des applications web Alfresco et Liferay).

    Mise en place et administration du serveur de production,
    Développement de portails web Liferay intéragissant avec l'application Alfresco (technologies RSS, XML / XSL, J2EE, "base64" (inclusion d'images / videos dans un fichier XML pour éviter les pièces jointes)),
    Migration d'une base de données Lotus Notes vers un format XML compatible Alfresco,

  • Racine - Responsable technique

    2008 - 2009 Responsable technique de la plateforme collaborative de veille j2Corp (GED Alfresco, Portail Liferay) ouverte auprès de plus de 200 personnes.

    Missions:
    - Suivi / coordination du projet
    - Interlocuteur privilégié auprès du client SI
    - Intégration technique de la plateforme chez le client
    - Transfert de compétences (journées de formation)

  • Commissariat à l'Energie Atomique - Stage R&D

    2007 - 2007 Recherche et développement sous forme de stage du mois de juin 2007 à septembre 2007.

    Réalisation d'outils informatiques d'évaluation de modèles physiques atomiques. Réalisation de benchmarks, analyse de données, participation à diverses conférences.

Formations

  • University Of Manchester (Manchester)

    Manchester 2008 - 2009 MSc in Advanced Computer Science

  • ENSIIE

    Evry 2006 - 2009 Informatique - Finance - Management