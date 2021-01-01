Hacen LEDAD

-
Penelope
Paris
maintenant
Cegedim Active Northern Africa and Middle-East
- Sales Director
2015 - 2016
Northern Africa and Middle-East (5 months contract)
* Managing Customers and Prospect in each country ;
* Dealing with the Local Business French Embassy ;
* Organising RFP task force meeting ;
* Focussing on Partners and developing the relationship ;
* Marketing budget to Organise some event for the Cegedim brand awareness Dubai 2016.
Cegedim
- International Sales Director
Boulogne-Billancourt
2015 - 2017
Gestion de client sur la Zone Afrique du Nord et Moyen Orient. Plan d'engagement avec business france, dans les pays concernés.
Enterasys Networks
- Account Executive
BOULOGNE
2014 - 2015
Enterasys Networks/ Extreme Networks Service Provider, Service, Retail
* Managing Prospect in the different sector of activity that I'm in charge, finding customer budget and needs. ;
* Solution oriented to fulfil their needs ;
* Building the Channel in Northern Africa, Distributor and Resellers and OEM with Ericsson.
Results: FY15 63% vs Quota $ 2.5 M
Enterasys Networks/Extreme Networks
- Responsable Commercial Service, Retail, Servicr Provider and North Africa
2012 - 2015
Public Sector and Defense Account Manager / Responsable Secteur Publique et Defense,
Enterasys Networks
In charge of the Public Sector and Defense in France (Ministries, City Council, State council, etc...). Managing Healthcare and Education.
In charge of customer relationship, handling tenders with partners (2tier Business Model). Maintain our installed base, and win some new customer within the defense, Education, and Healthcare.
Technologies involved are : Lan / Wifi / Network Access Control.
Meru Networks
- Regional Sales Manager
2011 - 2012
Regional Sales Manager
Managing the French Territory in terms of Distribution, Channel, and End-user.
Rebuild the Distribution model, buy choosing the right distributor
Marketing and Business Plan with distributors and partners.
Focus on customers : Healtcare, Education, Hospitality, Retail.
Juniper Network
- Account Manager
2009 - 2011
Managing a list of customers in France.
Developp the business via 2 Tier distribution model.
Handling a quota related to several Technologies : Security, Lan, Wan, Optimisation, etc....
Identifying needs, budgets, and pro-active needs related to the network evolution.
Working with OEM partners,Service Providers, Resellers and Distributors.
Netasq
- Area Sales Manager (Country Manager)
2007 - 2009
• Project Management and account list follow-up in a Business-to-Business environment…
• Channel management skills in a non-direct sales model within the New Technology and Network Market..
• Marketing strategy planning to address a new type of customer, …
• Negotiation skills in a strong competitive Market…
• Manage prospective Distributors and Partners for EMEA and Asia.
• Follow-up on customer’s meeting with the Channel to developp the current business.
• Managing the Marketing budget (Incentives, Event, Marketing coop,...)
• Build up a partner relationship within each region, starting with Service Provider and Integrator. (97% Growth Achieved)
CISCO SYSTEMS
- Sales Account Manager
Issy les Moulineaux
2005 - 2007
* Manage Prospective and Active customer Private and Public Sector (Ministry, National Bank) ;
* Determine budget, create needs, and identify key success. ;
* Work with consultant in different sector E-health, E-gov, and different technology TOIP, Security, Data centre,
building up an Executive Business meeting in San Jose with High Touch Customers.
* Portfolio of 50 accounts: Ministries, Banks, Oil and Gaz.
Results: FY06: 102% vs quota of 8 M$
Cisco Systems
- Strategic Account Manager
Issy les Moulineaux
2005 - 2007
Account Manager Middle East for Algeria • Manage Prospective and Active customer Private and Public Sector (Ministry, National Bank, etc …)
• Determine budget, create needs, and identify key success.
• Work with consultant in different sector E-health, E-gov, E-Defense and different technology such as TOIP, Security, Data centre, building up an Executive Business meeting in San Jose with High Touch Customers.
• Portfolio of 50 accounts : Goal Sheet : 8 M$
Cisco Systems
- Account Manager
Issy les Moulineaux
2000 - 2005
Gestion des clients et prospects du secteur Public “Mid-market” (Ministère, Collectivites Locales, Sante, Education et Recherche),
Qualification des projets (Appels d’Offre, Consultation,…) et validation des configurations techniques requises en étroite collaboration avec des Ingénieurs Système,
Coordination des relations avec les revendeurs informatiques Partenaires CISCO pour l’elaboration des cotations financieres,
Organisation de seminaires Clients sur les Nouvelles Technologies (LAN, WAN, IP Telephonie, Wireless, Securite, …)
Portefeuille de 400 clients actifs. Bilan : 4,3 millions de dollars US de CA généré sur Q3 (de Novembre a Avril 02) .
NOVELL Inc.
- Account Manager
1999 - 2000
* Managed a portfolio in a strong competitive area, mapping customer's migration with some Certified or In-Progress
Certified Partners.
* Reported to the Operation Director to make statements in terms of achievement (Quantitative and Qualitative
Research Business Reviews).
* Launched a Special Licensing program to project increase of market share.
Novell Inc.
- Conseiller Commercial
1999 - 2000
Novell Inc, Courbevoie.
Conseiller Commercial sur le Secteur Sud-ouest
Gestion d’un portefeuille client sur une région très concurrentiel, suivi de projet de migration avec l’appui de partenaire certifié ou en voie de certification.
Revue business avec la Direction Commerciale quant au respect des objectifs qualitatif et quantitatif.
Lancement d’un système de Licensing pour dynamiser la région.
Merck-Clevenot
- Consultant Stagiaire
1998 - 1999
Consultante Stagiaire
Réalisation d’une étude de marché sur le potentiel de l’Aspartame sur le marché de la nourriture pour enfant. Détermination de la politique de prix vis a vis de laboratoire concurrents.
Etude de marché sur le positionnement du Romarin comme anti-oxydant naturel, en comparaison à des produits de chimie fine (type acide ascorbique).
Bilan : Première approche commercial dans un milieu où les informations ne sont pas divulguées facilement, réalisation d’un rapports d’études de marché Aspartame et Romarin, soutenance face à la direction commercial.