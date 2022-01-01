Menu

Hajar CHADLI

PARIS

En résumé

Diligent and self motivated individual, I have more than 6 years of experience in the field of internal auditing within 2 of the largest financial groups.
My experience & career path allowed me to melt with different internal control environments and combine the best techniques of both practical methods, and learn different standards and internal rules applying to internal audit activities.
This experience helped me as well to develop & improve my own vision while carrying out various audit & control assignments in different activities: Retail banking, investment banking, compliance, physical security.



Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Reporting
Compliance
Audit interne
Risk Assessment
Conduite du changement
Risk Analysis
Finance islamique
Conseil
Contrôle interne

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Auditeur/inspecteur

    PARIS 2009 - maintenant - Conduite de missions d’audit comptable et procédural, au niveau du réseau des agences (Risque Opérationnel) ;
    - Réalisation de missions d’audit des engagements au niveau des délégations régionales de la banque (Risque de crédit/contrepartie);
    - Réalisation de la mission d’audit relative au processus de Notation et Scoring des contreparties ;
    - Conduite de la mission d’audit portant sur l’évaluation du dispositif de reporting réglementaire et pilotage de l’activité risque ;
    - Réalisation de la mission d’audit de la cellule conformité;
    - Réalisation de la mission d’audit relative à la sécurité physique au niveau du réseau ;
    - Participation à la mission d’organisation et d’Audit de la filière recouvrement ;
    - Participation à l 'activité de Risk assessement;
    - Élaboration du plan d’action pour les différents aspects audités et suivi de la réalisation des préconisations émises ;
    - Participation à l’élaboration du plan annuel d’audit ;
    - Participation à l’élaboration des procédures internes de la Direction de l’Inspection Générale ;

  • Groupe BMCE Bank - Auditeur/inspecteur

    2007 - 2009 - Participation à des missions d’audit de l’activité des centres d’affaire et agences (risque crédit et opérationnel) ;
    - Participation à la mission d’audit du dispositif de contrôle hiérarchique déployé au sein du réseau de la banque ;
    - Contribution à la mission d’audit de la direction « gestion administrative des crédits » ;
    - Collaboration dans la mission de « confirmation des récupérations des créances contentieuses » au niveau du pôle remedial management ;
    - Participation à des ateliers de travail pour la mise en place de nouveaux projets de la banque : mise en place des agences satellites, décentralisation de l’activité traitement des valeurs…

Formations

  • Université Bordeaux 4 Montesquieu

    Bordeaux 2007 - 2008 Master 2 en comptabilité contrôle et audit (CCA)

  • ENCG : Ecole Nationale De Commerce Et De Gestion (Settat)

    Settat 2004 - 2007

