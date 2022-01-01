Menu

Hajar MOUNTASSIR

MONTPELLIER

Entreprises

  • Dell - Inside Sales Account Manager Large Enterprise, Services Prosupport Spécialist

    MONTPELLIER 2012 - maintenant - Account management (creation and execution).
    -Responsible for selling Dell's services to customers.
    -Cooperates and collaborates with colleagues, cross-functionally, to support the sales process.
    -Develops and maintains client relationships.
    -Follow up of the DELL services contracts in order to convert overdue guarantees and renewals contracts.
    -Follow up the turnover achievements

  • DELL - Inside Sales Account Manager Small and Medium Enterprise :

    MONTPELLIER 2011 - 2013 Cliquez pour modifier la description du posteResponsible for selling Dell's products to customers.
    -Learns the full range of Dell technology, products, and services.
    -Develops and maintains client relationships.
    -Maintain customer profiles in Dell's CRM database and provide virtual team members with current account information and activities .
    -Interface with internal, virtual team members and customers, performing tasks critical to customer satisfaction and the total customer experience.
    -Participate in customer forecasting activities as outlined and required by the virtual team.

  • Dell - Inside sales représentative Consumer

    MONTPELLIER 2010 - 2011 -Meet customer needs and ensure customer satisfaction.
    - Account management (creation and execution).
    -upsell services and accessories
    -Booking orders on the system and follow up to delivery
    - Developing and maintaining strong customer relationships

