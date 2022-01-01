Hajar MOUNTASSIR

MONTPELLIER2012 - maintenant- Account management (creation and execution).
-Responsible for selling Dell's services to customers.
-Cooperates and collaborates with colleagues, cross-functionally, to support the sales process.
-Develops and maintains client relationships.
-Follow up of the DELL services contracts in order to convert overdue guarantees and renewals contracts.
-Follow up the turnover achievements
DELL
- Inside Sales Account Manager Small and Medium Enterprise :
MONTPELLIER2011 - 2013Responsible for selling Dell's products to customers.
-Learns the full range of Dell technology, products, and services.
-Develops and maintains client relationships.
-Maintain customer profiles in Dell's CRM database and provide virtual team members with current account information and activities .
-Interface with internal, virtual team members and customers, performing tasks critical to customer satisfaction and the total customer experience.
-Participate in customer forecasting activities as outlined and required by the virtual team.
Dell
- Inside sales représentative Consumer
MONTPELLIER2010 - 2011-Meet customer needs and ensure customer satisfaction.
- Account management (creation and execution).
-upsell services and accessories
-Booking orders on the system and follow up to delivery
- Developing and maintaining strong customer relationships