Hajer KENZ

Mes compétences :

Invoicing > Issuing Invoices

Budgets & Budgeting

Bank Reconciliations

Cash Management

Financial Engineering

Clerical Support

Bookkeeping

Financial Statements/Financial Reports > Balance S

Profit and Loss Accounts

Sage Business Management Software > Sage 1000 Suit

AIDA

Ciel Compta

Coala

Microsoft PowerPoint

Sage Accounting Software