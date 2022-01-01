Hajji SEFIANI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à l'Île-Saint-Denis
Ingénieur informaticien, +17 ans d'expérience en Etudes et Développement d'applications Client/Serveur, internet, intranet, e-Commerce. Modélisation UML, Conception et réalisation des modèles de base de données. Travail en mode projets, industrialisation de développement, intégrateur de solutions open source.
Mes compétences :
AJAX
Conception
ERP
ERP Oracle
JAVA
Linux
Modélisation
MySQL
Oracle
PHP
PL1
REXX
Sqlserver
UNIX
C
Eclipse
Java 2 Enterprise Edition
Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine
EDI
VPN
UML/OMT
Struts Web Application Framework
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft SQL Server
LAMP
Java JEE
IBM WebSphere
Hibernate
Enterprise Java Beans
C++
C Programming Language
Apache WEB Server
xDSL
jQuery
eCommerce
XML
VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method)
VM/CMS
TCP/IP
Sun Solaris
Spring Framework
Rational ClearCase
PostgreSQL
PL/1
Oracle 9i
NoMachine
Microsoft Internet Information Server
Merise Methodology
MVC
Linux Red Hat
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
HTML
Castor
Cascading Style Sheets
Bootstrap
Pas d'entreprise renseignée