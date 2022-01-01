Hajji SEFIANI

Ingénieur informaticien, +17 ans d'expérience en Etudes et Développement d'applications Client/Serveur, internet, intranet, e-Commerce. Modélisation UML, Conception et réalisation des modèles de base de données. Travail en mode projets, industrialisation de développement, intégrateur de solutions open source.



Mes compétences :

AJAX

Conception

ERP

ERP Oracle

JAVA

Linux

Modélisation

MySQL

Oracle

PHP

PL1

REXX

Sqlserver

UNIX

C

Eclipse

Java 2 Enterprise Edition

Jakarta TOMCAT Servlet Engine

EDI

VPN

UML/OMT

Struts Web Application Framework

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft SQL Server

LAMP

Java JEE

IBM WebSphere

Hibernate

Enterprise Java Beans

C++

C Programming Language

Apache WEB Server

xDSL

jQuery

eCommerce

XML

VSAM (Virtual Storage Access Method)

VM/CMS

TCP/IP

Sun Solaris

Spring Framework

Rational ClearCase

PostgreSQL

PL/1

Oracle 9i

NoMachine

Microsoft Internet Information Server

Merise Methodology

MVC

Linux Red Hat

LAN/WAN > VLAN

JavaScript

HTML

Castor

Cascading Style Sheets

Bootstrap