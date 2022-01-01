Menu

Hakim CANIAC

Paris

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft ASP.NET
Microsoft .NET Technology
jQuery
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server 2005
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Matlab
C++
Broadcasting
eCommerce
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft DirectX
Microsoft C-SHARP
webApp
ajax .net
Visual Basic
UML/OMT
TCP/IP
Symfony
Software design
Scrum Methodology
SQL
PSPICE
Murex mxml
Microsoft Windows Server 2012
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Transact-SQL
Microsoft Office
Merise Methodology
Macromedia Dreamweaver
MS Visual SourceSafe
Linux Debian
Linux
LAMP
JavaScript
Java
IBM OS/2
HTML5
FLEX
Extreme Programming
Business Intelligence
AutoDesk
Asset Allocation
Apache WEB Server
Adobe

Entreprises

  • Globe Groupe - Ingénieur d'étude

    Paris 2012 - 2016 agence de communication - Paris
    - Environnement technique : studio net 2010 et 2013 , c#,sql server 2008 et 2014 ,obout,ajax,linq2sql,asp.net, windows server 2012, webApp, webservice ;
    - Développement d'un système information complet de gestion et suivi des campagnes publicitaires en asp
    - Génération des Exportation des payes sql sur sage, génération et envoi de documents administratif par email et fax.
    - Gestion et optimisation du Windows Server ;
    - Modélisation de la base de donné et optimisation de la base de donnée ;
    - Rédaction de la documentation
    - WebApp ipad avec jquery et LAMP ;
    - Développement du site web et du backoffice web de présentation de l'entreprise ;
    - Analyse du cahier des charges ;
    - Création de l'interface graphique avec les contrôles graphiques obout

  • CNRS & Hôpital de Bellevue - Développeur & Stage

    2003 - 2003 -Environnement techniques: scanner rayons x et IRM, DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine)
    -Création d’une fonction de traitement des scans à l’aide de la  « toolbox » imagerie sous Matlab
    -Statistiques sur la base de données des patients du service de radiologie
    & aide à la décision

Formations

Réseau