Hakim CHEBOUT

My background in Mechanical Engineering with more than 15 years’ experience in Oil & Gas (Algeria & Malaysia) mainly in Hydrocarbon Measurement, Testing, Allocation and Balancing, Crude Oil/Condensate Export inclusive of Terminal Accounting, Energy Components (EC) software, Integrated Gas Planning, Production Programming Long & Short Term, Production Optimization as well as Well Testing, Data Acquisition (DAQ) and Well Integrity software SafeWells.



Mes compétences :

 Process History Database (PHD) Honeywell.

Primavera

 Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

MS Project

PI (Plant Information)

 ODMS (Operability Development Management System)

 Excel Visual Basic

Maximo

SharePoint

 SafeWells ( Well Integrity Software)

 Exaquantum

 Edge and Data do desk

Microsoft Office

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Energy Components

Microsoft Word

Documentation technique

Business Objects

Microsoft

Construction

Pétrole