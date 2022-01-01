Menu

Hakim CHEBOUT

Paris

En résumé

My background in Hydrocarbon Export, Allocation and Accounting with more than 13 years’ experience working in Oil and Gas sector (upstream, downstream and construction) especially within Energy Components,Production Programming, Hydrocarbon Export (Crude Oil movement), Hydrocarbon Measurement Testing Allocation and Balancing, Hydrocarbon Forecasting, Production Surveillance, Business Planning in different countries and diverse cultures (Algeria and Malaysia)
Specialties:
- Managing and driving the Implementation, upgrading and enhancement of Energy Components since 2004.
-Hydrocarbon allocation and Measurement, Hydrocarbon Allocation structure and process design. Provide technical measurements expertise, developing production reports, data analysis.
- Production Programming and short term production optimization, Planning and Hydrocarbon forecasting and Technical potential.
- Managing the Oil Movement team at terminals
- Having to prioritize and meet expectation of committed oil and gas demands from customers.
- Coaching and development of local staff and supervising a diverse team.

I am interested to work in a communicative and flexible environment. I would like to acquire more practical knowledge and professional experience while applying my skills and motivation. The enclosed resume (CV) provides specific details about my experience, skills and qualifications.

Mes compétences :
Accounting
Mechanical
Petroleum
Production
technician

Entreprises

  • ISG

    Paris maintenant

  • Sonatrach

    maintenant

  • Petronas - Manager Hydrocarbon Export, Allocation and Accounting

    Trappes 2013 - maintenant • December 2013 until now: Manager Hydrocarbon Export, Allocation and Accounting.
    PETRONAS, Malaysia
    - Managing EC implementation for PETRONAS Carigali Sabah Region.
    - Hydrocarbon Export:
     Managing Oil Movement Team ( three terminals (SOGT operated by Petronas Carigali, LCOT operated by Shell and Kikeh FPSO operated by Murphy) for the safe and efficient operations for the receipt, storage, measurement and loading of crude oil including field operations, oil movement, ship agents, shipmasters, loading contractors, independent surveyors.
     Supervises the timely preparation of a variety of activity reports and documentation.
     Gather, review Monthly Terminal Crude Oil Production Report for management updates ensuring completeness and accuracy.
     Develop & execute the hydrocarbon evacuation program (crude lifting) to meet crude oil and condensate quality specification through interfacing & coordination in accordance with crude oil/condensate entitlement, PETRONAS standard and guidelines.

    - Hydrocarbon Accounting and Allocation :
     Review and validate the measurement of hydrocarbon (crude oil, gas, Condensate and water) is accurately accounted for and allocated to the respective PSCs, fields and reservoirs and resolve irregularities in accordance with Production Sharing Contracts (PSC), Metering Testing Allocation and Balancing (MTAB) procedure, Unitization Agreements, PETRONAS standards and guidelines by ensuring timely issuance of crude oil fiscal production allocation reports to PETRONAS,PCSB and JV partners ( e.g. Shell, Murphy Oil, Talisman andConocoPhillips ) that will form the basis for production entitlement, revenue/sales and royalty calculation, commercial and technical decision making as well as for studies on reservoir management.

    - Integrated Gas Planning:
     Maintaining good rapport and networking within PETRONAS, host countries authorities, partners, stakeholders and industry officers to benefit all parties in term of production and sales, despite the different working cultures and sensitivity.
     To mange upstream and downstream requirements and ensure that production scheduling will be able to meet customers quality and quality requirements.
     To ensure the scheduled activities comply with the Priority of Supply, in the same time to still maintain the coordination effectiveness and maximize gas and NGL sales.

    - Ensuring effective and continuous performance compliance by third parties to meet contractual requirements.

  • In Salah Gas (Joint Venture between BP/ Sonatrach/ Statoil) - Senior Hydrocarbon Accounting (Senior Production Accountant)

    2011 - 2013 •Sept-2011 to Nov-2013: Senior Hydrocarbon Accounting (Senior Production Accountant) at In Salah Gas (Joint Venture between BP/ Sonatrach/ Statoil) at Hassi Messaoud/ Algeria :
    - I was doing the same job as previously.
    - Managing Energy Components upgrade with ICT department and our supplier TietoEnator, Norway adding compression project, streams and tie-in.

  • In Salah Gas (Joint Venture between BP/ Sonatrach/ Statoil) at Hassi Messaoud/ Algeria ) - Hydrocarbon Accounting (Production Accountant)

    2004 - 2011 - Carries out all technical and accounting work related to production accounting.
    - Preparation Lost Production Events and carries out in-depth review and analysis of all Plant events including all critical and non-critical trips.
    - Plant slowdowns and other production shortfalls, follows up the investigations with concerned personnel in the Maintenance department, and submits necessary recommendations to the management on areas that require further attention.
    - Review of data input into allocation / plant model system including production and injection well data and plant stream data.
    - Thorough review of daily and monthly allocated data before final reporting.
    - Work in close with metering engineer concerning fiscal metering, Identification and application of miss-measurements corrections and procedures reports.
    - Create production reports and provide assurance on all the numbers in a timely manner. Reports include: daily, monthly, quarterly and yearly production reports, performance contract update, Key Performance Indicators (KPI), nomination reports, Shareholders Reports, operation and management reports. Make use of production database Energy Components, BusinessObjects and MS Office reporting system.
    - Track inputs and outputs from the production reporting system.
    - Preparation the field target and monitoring of the events and situation of all fields.
    - Liaise with other disciplines to assure their inputs into the In Salah reporting system.
    - Support the Operation Manager, Production Engineering Team Leader, Senior Production Engineer, Field manager, Operation HSE Manager, Maintenance Supt, Optimization Engineer and Finance Commercial Analyst in daily tasks.
    - Ensure that all paper copies of daily and monthly reports, fiscal metering reports and mis-measurement reports are filed and kept in a system Documentum.
    - Monitoring and control parameters of wells (gas, water and the CO2 injection wells).
    - Part of the technical evaluation team for metering support contract

  • ENGTP petroleum company - Mechanical Technician

    2002 - 2004 •October 2002 to February 2004: Mechanical Technician in ENGTP petroleum company at Hassi R`Mel Project Boosting between JGC/Sonatrach:
    - Supervisor (Piping, Welding, Painting, Assembly [metal structural work & Equipment]).
    - Commissioning Technician [Hydrostatic and hydraulic test, start up of compression].
    - Logistics Supervisor responsible for monitoring, control and organization of material and personnel.
    - Planning Technician and technical support (Preparation of physical and financial situations).

Formations

  • Université M Hamed Bougara De Boumerdes (Boumerdes)

    Boumerdes 1998 - 2001 Transport et Distribution des Hydrocarbures (TDH)

  • Technicum De Maatkas (Tizi Ouzou)

    Tizi Ouzou 1995 - 1998 Baccalaureate diploma in Mechanical Manufacture

    Mechanical Manufacture

