My background in Hydrocarbon Export, Allocation and Accounting with more than 13 years’ experience working in Oil and Gas sector (upstream, downstream and construction) especially within Energy Components,Production Programming, Hydrocarbon Export (Crude Oil movement), Hydrocarbon Measurement Testing Allocation and Balancing, Hydrocarbon Forecasting, Production Surveillance, Business Planning in different countries and diverse cultures (Algeria and Malaysia)

Specialties:

- Managing and driving the Implementation, upgrading and enhancement of Energy Components since 2004.

-Hydrocarbon allocation and Measurement, Hydrocarbon Allocation structure and process design. Provide technical measurements expertise, developing production reports, data analysis.

- Production Programming and short term production optimization, Planning and Hydrocarbon forecasting and Technical potential.

- Managing the Oil Movement team at terminals

- Having to prioritize and meet expectation of committed oil and gas demands from customers.

- Coaching and development of local staff and supervising a diverse team.



Hakim CHEBOUT

E-mail: chebouthakim@yahoo.fr

Skype: chebouthakim

Tel: 0060109567103



Mes compétences :

Accounting

Mechanical

Petroleum

Production

technician