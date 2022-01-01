Menu

Hakim DELSALLE

En résumé

At the moment, I am taking a short break of my professional career by volunteering on various projects in South America and improving my Spanish. But from beginning February 2019, I am open for a new challenge and feel free to contact me at any time for a Skype interview here on LinkedIn or here by email : delsallehakim@gmail.com

Re-location is not a problem. Please feel free to reach out to me!

Mes compétences :
Microsolft office
Web analytics
Web marketing
Marketplace
Marketing opérationnel
KPI
Marketing stratégique
Affiliate management

Entreprises

  • Travelbird - Team Leader Partnership Team

    Amsterdam 2017 - 2018 • Responsible for the growth strategy process and revenue of the department
    • Report on KPIs at granular and global levels to the management team and CEO
    • Lead team of 8 international marketeers partnership specialists
    • Create and manage the budget forecast for distribution
    • Implement company OKRs align with the overrall strategy
    • Collaborate closely with site managers and sales team leads to help create perfect deals based on data insights

  • Travelbird - Partnership Marketeer Lead France & Belgique

    Amsterdam 2016 - 2017 • Support team member for negociations and analysis data
    • In charge of two additional markets (BQ/BE)

  • Travelbird - Partnership Marketeer France

    Amsterdam 2015 - 2016 • Set up the FR affiliate programs
    • Implement successful CPO, CPM, CPS, CPC campaigns for TravelBird FR
    • Negotiate and review advertising agreements
    • Develop, maintain and grow the results of the cooperations with existing and new partners
    • Conduct post-campaign analysis and report on performance

  • La Redoute - Account Manager Marketplace

    Roubaix 2013 - 2014 • Recruit new business partners for the Marketplace La Redoute
    • Coordinate the integration with IT in order to get the offers online
    • Advice business partners and improve their sales

  • Monabanq. - Assistant Project Manager E-business

    Villeneuve-d&#39;Ascq 2010 - 2011 • Improve the ergonomy of the site via A/B testing
    • Coordinate projects and involving stakeholders from Product to IT

  • Nocibé - Assistant Web Product Manager

    Villeneuve d'Ascq 2008 - 2009 • Sell and set up online campaigns with partners on our advertiser website (banners, push on HP, etc..)
    • Brief and create inspiring assets by collaborating with digital agencies

  • France Télécom - Orange - Customer Service Representative

    Paris 2006 - 2008 • Customers retention and upsell

Formations

Réseau