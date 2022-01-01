Hakim DYADI

During my last experiences, my responsibilities have included safety audit,sales,customers service, portfolio development and management,retail (outlets) project and operations management.



In addition to my personal qualities: open-minded, organized, adaptable,independent,I have been working in Kuwait for more than ten years which allowed me to get used to the Gulf customs, culture and market.



Trilingual: French, English, Arabic plus basic Spanish.



Mes compétences :

Real time bidding

Mobile advertising

Display Advertising

SEO

Webmarketing

Campaigns managing

Norme HSE

Management

Gestion de projet