Hakim DYADI

During my last experiences, my responsibilities have included safety audit,sales,customers service, portfolio development and management,retail (outlets) project and operations management.
In addition to my personal qualities: open-minded, organized, adaptable,independent,I have been working in Kuwait for more than ten years which allowed me to get used to the Gulf customs, culture and market.
Trilingual: French, English, Arabic plus basic Spanish.
Mes compétences :
Real time bidding
Mobile advertising
Display Advertising
SEO
Webmarketing
Campaigns managing
Norme HSE
Management
Gestion de projet