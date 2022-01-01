Menu

Hakim DYADI

KUWAIT

En résumé

During my last experiences, my responsibilities have included safety audit,sales,customers service, portfolio development and management,retail (outlets) project and operations management.

In addition to my personal qualities: open-minded, organized, adaptable,independent,I have been working in Kuwait for more than ten years which allowed me to get used to the Gulf customs, culture and market.

Trilingual: French, English, Arabic plus basic Spanish.

Mes compétences :
Real time bidding
Mobile advertising
Display Advertising
SEO
Webmarketing
Campaigns managing
Norme HSE
Management
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • RSM - Operations and Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant •Managing existing locations and identifying new ones.
    •Managing the store development process from pre-design to the opening.
    •Understanding the detailed engineering drawings and documents to ensure site work are carried out accordingly.
    •Tracking the project’s progress versus its budget and timelines. Identifying and mitigating issues and risks in each phase of the project.
    •Carrying out site check to ensure work execution per approved design/drawings. Assist in troubleshooting of in-site construction issues.

  • HOTECC - HSE Eng.

    2011 - 2013 Installing/institutionalizing the approved company Environment, Health and Safety policies, rules and regulations, programs and procedures.
    Administering the implementation of HOTECC and Client health, safety and environmental rules and regulation, standards and procedures.
    Conducting the Health, Safety and Environment inspections/audits and accident investigation and prepare and submit reports.
    Coordinating/facilitating with clients and government agencies regarding health, safety and environment matters.
    Recommending suspension to all health, safety and environmental regulation violators in the site.
    Stopping the operation in cases where a) any danger of the employee, clients and its properties and or the HOTECC Company property and b) no approved clients work permits in the site.
    Preparing and submit daily and monthly health, safety and environment reports.
    Conducting/facilitating the health, safety and environment training, orientations and meetings.
    Performing other related health, safety and environment jobs.

  • K.S Est. - Retail Operations and Project Manager

    2002 - 2010 My responsibilities include:
    - Managing existing store locations and identifying new ones
    - Short listing contractors and overseeing restoring and decorating works on sites
    - Ensuring that store and product (organic foodstuff) presentation standards are met
    - Improving visual merchandising
    - Participating in sales promotions planning
    - Hiring and training new staff
    - Conducting in house staff training to improve individual and stores performances.
    - Implementing procedures for stock and inventory control (in stores and warehouse)

    This position requires supervision and management abilities, organization, knowledge of procedures and taking timely and appropriate actions.
    This position increased my leadership and management skills as proper tasking and delegating is necessary, as well as reliable and efficient follow up to ensure that everything is conducted properly.

