Hakim FASSI

Mes compétences :
Transformers
Responsible for supervision of the plant and opera
good computer skills
Problem Solving
MicroStar International
Diesel
Circuit Breakers
Entreprises
Sonelgaz
- TPCC Technicien production conduite centrale
2014 - maintenant-Assurer le fonctionnement de la machine .
-Démarrage a la fin de séquence .
-Le couplage vers le réseau .
-La ronde dans la machine si y a une anomalie soit électrique ou mécanique .
-Vérification des paramètres de la machine tension,courant,températures,vibration;et surtout les différentes de pression et d'air(aspiration et refoulement) .
-Le bon fonctionnement d'exploitation de la machine.
.........
-Technicien en salle de contrôle.
-Assurer la commande de la machine a distance par l'interface Mark V.
-Vérification des paramètres de la machine.
-Les manœuvres en salle de contrôle M C C -B T -M T (Commande des moteurs center-Basse tension-Moyen tension).
-Relevée de la machine.
-Rapport journalier.
-Carnet de massage (Dispatching).
-Passation de consigne.
...........
Power project Metka
- Superviseur operateur
2013 - 2013Mise en place douze groupe TM2500+ sur le site de M'sila
METKA
- Supervisor Operator
2013 - 2014: Supervisor Operator at METKA production plant (
Project: 12x TM2500 + GE Gas Turbines
-End-mount transformer 11.5kv/220kv.
-Prime Transformer and start feeding the GT (MCC).
-Verification auxiliary METKA (Diesel rescues GT).
-Check the settings and transformer protection.
-Verification of pressures skid and fuel gas.
-Check for proper operating control room operation.
-The MI-stage
-The MSI-period
-RP (Provisional Acceptance
Implement the necessary actions for TM2500 + processors and ensure the smooth operation of the
auxiliary (Power MCC and fuel and gas pressure) to ensure passengers, personnel and environmental
safety. Inspect and repair problems troubleshooting, maintenance electrical circuit breakers held as per
schedule.
Duration: 09 months
GE Energy
- Deputy Site Manager
BELFORT CEDEX2012 - maintenanttous les personnes qui sent sur le site agent GE sous ma responsabilité,et le porte parole du constructeur GE sur le Site
Sonelgaz
- Operator
2012 - 2013End-mounting of the turbine.
-Prime startup TG (Launch-Fire-end sequence).
-Coupling and scalability.
-Check the settings on the HMI.
-Carry-round machine (Oil leak-Vibration-Fault- ).
-Check for proper operation of the machine control room operation.
-The MI-stage
-The MSI-period
-RP (Provisional Acceptance)
Duration: 4 months ,
GE Aviation
- Site Manager
Evendale2012 - 2013Deputy at GE production plant (Beni Abbes-Algeria).
Project: 6x TM2500 + GE Gas Turbines
as site manager deputy my job is to oversee operations on a day by day, and ensure that the
work is done safely, on time and within budget and quality standards right. My position is:
- Lead and assist the site team;
- Manage GE / GE client and / BOP (METKA-PP) relations;
- Ensure the flow of information on the site day and night;
- Ensure the proper progress of the project (MSSI - MSI - RP);
- Work on the lifting of reservations;
- Monitor and analyze;
- Problem Solving;
..., etc.
Duration: 09 months
Duration: 23 years ,
Sonelgaz
- Senior Technician
1990 - 1998
Sonelgaz
- TPCC
1990 - 2012j'assure le bon fonctionnement de la turbine et tous ce qui concerne l'exploitation de la centrale production d'electrecite
Formations
ETB École Technique De Blida Sonelgaz - Algérie (Blida)