Hakim GHARBI

Philip Morris International
- Global Transportation Procurement Manager
Lausanne2012 - 2013Global Overland transportation procurement management
Global Ocean Freight transportation procurement management
Global Air Freight transportation procurement management
Global Courrier Services procurement management
Management of a team
World wide transportation coverage
- Global Ocean Freight Procurement Manager
Lausanne2011 - 2012PMI Group Sea freight buyer (90 M$/year)
World Wide Ocean Strategy strategy definition
SRM program implementation
Direct negotiation with Shipping line
Paris2009 - 2011SSD Road Transport Manager DANONE Waters Europe (120 M€/year)
Danone Waters Europe road category building
European strategy definition
Business unit management & animation & best practices roll out
DANONE Group Sea freight buyer (20 M€/year)
DANONE Waters Air freight buyer
Group Strategy definition
Senior Road Buyer (64 M€/year)
Building of a European Road tender at Danone Group Level (220 M€)
Management of a junior buyer
Building of hedging solution for petroleum derivative in order to cover budget & give business visibility
Danone
- ROAD TRANSPORTATION BUYER DANONE WATERS France
Paris2005 - 2008Responsible of national & international road transportation (64 M€/year)
Business unit Road buying strategy
S.C.O.R.E project team member (incoterm switch from EXW to DDU for all France distribution)
New supplier sourcing & new transportation solutions
Flows optimisation, out-sourcing of transport operations (ordering/planning management…)
Tender management & carriers panel management
Contracts & specifications definition & negotiation
Danone
- Packaging Buyer
Paris2005 - 2005Glue, adhesives, glass, logistics devices (3 M€)
Put in place of reporting tool for raw material management
Quality tool reporting design