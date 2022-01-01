Menu

Hakim GHARBI

Lausanne

Mes compétences :
Négociation
Logistique
Achats

Entreprises

  • Philip Morris International - Global Procurement Manager Direct Material at Philip Morris International

    Lausanne 2013 - maintenant Global printed materials procurement management

  • Philip Morris International - Global Transportation Procurement Manager

    Lausanne 2012 - 2013 Global Overland transportation procurement management
    Global Ocean Freight transportation procurement management
    Global Air Freight transportation procurement management
    Global Courrier Services procurement management
    Management of a team
    World wide transportation coverage

  • Philip Morris International - Global Ocean Freight Procurement Manager

    Lausanne 2011 - 2012 PMI Group Sea freight buyer (90 M$/year)

    World Wide Ocean Strategy strategy definition
    SRM program implementation
    Direct negotiation with Shipping line

  • Danone - CATEGORY SOURCING MANAGER OVERSEAS & ROAD TRANSPORTATION

    Paris 2009 - 2011 SSD Road Transport Manager DANONE Waters Europe (120 M€/year)
    Danone Waters Europe road category building
    European strategy definition
    Business unit management & animation & best practices roll out
    DANONE Group Sea freight buyer (20 M€/year)
    DANONE Waters Air freight buyer

  • Danone - SENIOR PURCHASING MANAGER FOR SEA FREIGHT & ROAD TRANSPORTATION

    Paris 2008 - 2009 DANONE Group Sea freight buyer
    Group Strategy definition
    Direct negotiation with Shipping line
    Senior Road Buyer (64 M€/year)
    Building of a European Road tender at Danone Group Level (220 M€)
    Management of a junior buyer
    Building of hedging solution for petroleum derivative in order to cover budget & give business visibility

  • Danone - ROAD TRANSPORTATION BUYER DANONE WATERS France

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Responsible of national & international road transportation (64 M€/year)
    Business unit Road buying strategy
    S.C.O.R.E project team member (incoterm switch from EXW to DDU for all France distribution)
    New supplier sourcing & new transportation solutions
    Flows optimisation, out-sourcing of transport operations (ordering/planning management…)
    Tender management & carriers panel management
    Contracts & specifications definition & negotiation

  • Danone - Packaging Buyer

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Glue, adhesives, glass, logistics devices (3 M€)
    Put in place of reporting tool for raw material management
    Quality tool reporting design

Formations

