Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Hamid TERBI
Ajouter
Hamid TERBI
SOISSONS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FORATER Fondations Spéciales
- Président
2019 - maintenant
contact@forater.fr
Formations
Lycée Léonard De Vinci
Soissons
1978 - 1980
CAP certificat d'aptitude professionnelle
Réseau
Cédric LE LAN
Danielle DAGAULT
Ingéforage FRANCE
Jean-Christophe CHAUDEL
Laure MARTY
Max BREUZIN
Omar NABIL
Pierre-Emmanuel BRIN
Yassine LOUKILI