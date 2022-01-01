Menu

Hamid TITAOUINE

MARNE LA VALLÉE

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • IFAP MANAGEMENT

    Coulommiers 2015 - 2016 MASTER II MANAGEMENT & STRATEGIE D'ENTREPRISE

  • Université Marne La Vallee

    Champs Sur Marne 2007 - 2008 Licence Pro Import-Export

  • Lycée Jean Vilar (Meaux)

    Meaux 2005 - 2007 BTS Commerce International

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :