Menu

Hamza HAMILA

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Conduite du changement
Organisation logistique
Lean management
Supply chain management
Implantation en Tunisie
Gestion de stocks

Entreprises

  • Groupe CAT - Responsable Projets Flux LV

    Boulogne Billancourt 2016 - maintenant

  • Nissan West Europe - Supply Chain Development

    Voisins-le-Bretonneux 2016 - 2016

  • Centre de formation Info2000 - Formateur Transport et Logistique

    2015 - 2015

  • Procter & Gamble - Supply Chain Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2014 - 2015 ARGANIA Distribution
    Domaine: La grande distribution dans le cadre d'une partenariat avec P&G (Procter & Gamble)
    Effectif : 150 personnes
    CA : 30 M€

  • SYSTEME U Centrale régionale Sud. - Chargé d'études Logistiques

    VENDARGUES 2011 - 2013 Domaine : Grande distribution
    Service: Méthode au sein de la direction Supply Chain

  • ALSTOM Transport - Responsable Etudes Logistiques

    2011 - 2011 Domaine: Transport
    Service : Support

  • Thales Air Systems - Adjoint Responsable Soutien Logistique

    Courbevoie 2009 - 2010 Domaine : Aviation civile
    Service : customer service

  • LGM - Consultant Projet Soutien Logistique Intégré

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2008 - 2009

  • Areva - Ingénieur Consultant

    Paris La Defense 2008 - 2008

  • Laboratoire PHYSCIENCE - Assistant logistique

    2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :