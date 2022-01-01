Hamza HAMILA

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management d'équipe
Management de projet
Conduite du changement
Organisation logistique
Lean management
Supply chain management
Implantation en Tunisie
Gestion de stocks
Entreprises
Groupe CAT
- Responsable Projets Flux LV
Boulogne Billancourt2016 - maintenant
Nissan West Europe
- Supply Chain Development
Voisins-le-Bretonneux2016 - 2016
Centre de formation Info2000
- Formateur Transport et Logistique
2015 - 2015
Procter & Gamble
- Supply Chain Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine2014 - 2015ARGANIA Distribution
Domaine: La grande distribution dans le cadre d'une partenariat avec P&G (Procter & Gamble)
Effectif : 150 personnes
CA : 30 M€
SYSTEME U Centrale régionale Sud.
- Chargé d'études Logistiques
VENDARGUES2011 - 2013Domaine : Grande distribution
Service: Méthode au sein de la direction Supply Chain
ALSTOM Transport
- Responsable Etudes Logistiques
2011 - 2011Domaine: Transport
Service : Support
Thales Air Systems
- Adjoint Responsable Soutien Logistique
Courbevoie2009 - 2010Domaine : Aviation civile
Service : customer service
LGM
- Consultant Projet Soutien Logistique Intégré