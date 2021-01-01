Menu

Hanbel BENNANI

TUNIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Technicien d'engin de chantier et agricole
Technicien matériel de forage
Technicien d'informatique de bureau
Agriculture

Entreprises

  • Zahid Tractor & Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd CATERPILLAR - Technician specialty in machines CATERPILLAR

    2014 - maintenant I'm working in caterpillar Saudi Arab department RENT and USED machine (zahid tractor).

  • Engineering & construction company ECC - Technicien et responsabile d'engin CAT

    2013 - maintenant Je suis le technicien et le premier responsable d'engin CATERPILLARE et trois groupes électrogènes
    Deux CAT avec moteur pérkins ( 250 kva, 275 kva ) et la troisième FILIPINNI avec moteur pérkins 200 kva

  • Parc engins industriels et agricoles PARENIN « CATERPILLAR, JONH DEERE ». - Technicien de maintenance d'engin industrie et agricole

    2008 - 2012 Technicien professionnel d"engin CATERPILLAR spécialité hydraulique.
    en JOHN DEERE technicien de service après vente

Formations

  • Centre Sectoriel De Formation En Travaux Publics De Mornaguia (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2008 technicien professionnel

    technicien d'engin de chantier

