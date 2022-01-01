Hanna PÉROQUIN BORSI

-
Eurofins
- Group Executive Recruiter
Paris (75000)
2021 - maintenant
In 35 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to 61,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in 59 countries. Eurofins companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products.
In 2021, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR 6.72 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.
-
Korn Ferry
- Up to Senior Associate, Financial Officers Practice & Private Equity, Executive Search
Paris
2019 - 2021
Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life, and we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.
Our 8,600 colleagues serve clients in more than 50 countries. We offer five core solutions:
• Organizational Strategy
• Assessment and Succession
• Talent Acquisition
• Leadership Development
• Rewards and Benefits
Visit kornferry.com for more information.
-
Korn Ferry
- Up to Managing Associate, Industrial Markets EMEA, Professional Search
Paris
2016 - 2019
-
Groupe FSC
- International Researcher
Paris (75000)
2015 - 2016
F.S.C. Group is an advisory firm providing human resources consulting services. For almost 25 years, we have focused on high quality service, and our firm is proud of its track record in assisting many organizations as well as individuals worldwide to deal with efficient human resources policies and career development.
Our firm works in 4 major fields, and F.S.C. is the division advising firms on vital recruitments: non-executive directors, senior managers and acknowledged experts. It is a generalist recruitment company, operating for Strategic and Executive Managers in different sectors (Health & Pharmaceutical, Industry, Banking & Insurance, Construction, Food Industry, Transportation, Luxury...).
- Analysis of needs and briefing from client companies
- Writing and publication of job descriptions
- Definition of the research strategy: direct approach (targeting, identification, contact, market analysis) and indirect (unsolicited applications, sorting job offer responses, CV database)
- Sourcing recruitment
-
Spencer Stuart
- Project Coordinator
Paris (75000)
2014 - 2015
Spencer Stuart is one of the world's leading executive search consulting firms. We are the advisor of choice among top companies seeking guidance and counsel on senior leadership needs. We have unrivalled access to leading executives around the world.
The Project Coordinator is an integral member of the search execution team, acting as project manager to ensure the success of each assignment. The Project Coordinator serves as the key contact with clients and candidates, schedules interviews, arranges consultant and candidate travel, ensures all due diligence has been conducted on candidates, reviews results, and flags issues. The Project Coordinator performs administrative functions, as necessary, to assist the recruiting team, and oversees and ensures the accuracy of all client deliverables and candidate records. This involves and includes:
- Updating Business Activity Monitoring Dashboards & Business Development
- Reviewing Proposal Letters to clients and Assessment Pitches, constructing company Target Lists and Market Mappings
- Translation & research - building and developing in-depth knowledge of industry sectors, companies and/or functional executive specialties
- Preparing Position Specifications, developing Candidate Confidential Reports, completing Progress Reports
- Contact management between consultants, clients and candidates
- Candidate follow-up - documenting qualification verifications, references and press checks
- Event planning, database management, mission audit and invoicing
-
Vivendi
- Corporate Social Responsibility/Sustainable Development & Communication Intern
Paris (75000)
2012 - 2013
End-of-degree graduation internship:
- Contribution to the definition and implementation of the Group’s sustainable development strategy
- Management of relationships with extra-financial rating agencies (questionnaires) and SRI investors
- Updating and translation of the Reporting Protocol, reporting softwares and organisation of training sessions with the Business Units
- Consolidation of the Group’s subsidiaries’ social, societal and environmental reporting, including GHG extra-financial reporting
- Development of Grenelle II, GRI 3.1, ISO 26 000, OECD Principles and Global Compact correspondence tables
- Thematic and strategic surveillance, benchmarking and risk mapping
- Internal and external communication: communication plans for CSR events and thematic committees (eg Safer Internet Day, launch of Vivendi's webradio Vivoice...)
- Editing & translation of the CSR Annual Report and editorial update of the Sustainable Development section of the corporate website
-
SEE (Social & Economic Empowerment)
- Project Manager & Research Coordinator
2007 - 2012
Development Project Coordinator in the poor villages of South India:
- Project management & market research
- Researching and designing business games/simulation
- Preparing and writing lesson plans
- Contacting various stakeholders to develop the business programme (e.g. university lecturers, business owners of all sizes)
- Developing and sustaining parternships and relationships with investors
- Recruiting volunteers
- Deployment of the pilote programme in Kollam, Kerala, June 2011
http://www.seetransformation.org/