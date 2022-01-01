Menu

Hanna PÉROQUIN BORSI

Paris

En résumé

Https://www.linkedin.com/in/hanna-p%C3%A9roquin-borsi-533b5044/

Entreprises

  • Eurofins - Group Executive Recruiter

    Paris (75000) 2021 - maintenant In 35 years, Eurofins has grown from one laboratory in Nantes, France to 61,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in 59 countries. Eurofins companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products.

    In 2021, Eurofins generated total revenues of EUR 6.72 billion, and has been among the best performing stocks in Europe over the past 20 years.

  • Korn Ferry - Up to Senior Associate, Financial Officers Practice & Private Equity, Executive Search

    Paris 2019 - 2021 Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is a global organizational consulting firm. We help clients synchronize strategy and talent to drive superior performance. We work with organizations to design their structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people to bring their strategy to life, and we advise them on how to reward, develop, and motivate their people.

    Our 8,600 colleagues serve clients in more than 50 countries. We offer five core solutions:
    • Organizational Strategy
    • Assessment and Succession
    • Talent Acquisition
    • Leadership Development
    • Rewards and Benefits

    Visit kornferry.com for more information.

  • Korn Ferry - Up to Managing Associate, Industrial Markets EMEA, Professional Search

  • Groupe FSC - International Researcher

    Paris (75000) 2015 - 2016 F.S.C. Group is an advisory firm providing human resources consulting services. For almost 25 years, we have focused on high quality service, and our firm is proud of its track record in assisting many organizations as well as individuals worldwide to deal with efficient human resources policies and career development.

    Our firm works in 4 major fields, and F.S.C. is the division advising firms on vital recruitments: non-executive directors, senior managers and acknowledged experts. It is a generalist recruitment company, operating for Strategic and Executive Managers in different sectors (Health & Pharmaceutical, Industry, Banking & Insurance, Construction, Food Industry, Transportation, Luxury...).

    - Analysis of needs and briefing from client companies
    - Writing and publication of job descriptions
    - Definition of the research strategy: direct approach (targeting, identification, contact, market analysis) and indirect (unsolicited applications, sorting job offer responses, CV database)
    - Sourcing recruitment

  • Spencer Stuart - Project Coordinator

    Paris (75000) 2014 - 2015 Spencer Stuart is one of the world's leading executive search consulting firms. We are the advisor of choice among top companies seeking guidance and counsel on senior leadership needs. We have unrivalled access to leading executives around the world.

    The Project Coordinator is an integral member of the search execution team, acting as project manager to ensure the success of each assignment. The Project Coordinator serves as the key contact with clients and candidates, schedules interviews, arranges consultant and candidate travel, ensures all due diligence has been conducted on candidates, reviews results, and flags issues. The Project Coordinator performs administrative functions, as necessary, to assist the recruiting team, and oversees and ensures the accuracy of all client deliverables and candidate records. This involves and includes:

    - Updating Business Activity Monitoring Dashboards & Business Development
    - Reviewing Proposal Letters to clients and Assessment Pitches, constructing company Target Lists and Market Mappings
    - Translation & research - building and developing in-depth knowledge of industry sectors, companies and/or functional executive specialties
    - Preparing Position Specifications, developing Candidate Confidential Reports, completing Progress Reports
    - Contact management between consultants, clients and candidates
    - Candidate follow-up - documenting qualification verifications, references and press checks
    - Event planning, database management, mission audit and invoicing

  • Vivendi - Corporate Social Responsibility/Sustainable Development & Communication Intern

    Paris (75000) 2012 - 2013 End-of-degree graduation internship:
    - Contribution to the definition and implementation of the Group’s sustainable development strategy
    - Management of relationships with extra-financial rating agencies (questionnaires) and SRI investors
    - Updating and translation of the Reporting Protocol, reporting softwares and organisation of training sessions with the Business Units
    - Consolidation of the Group’s subsidiaries’ social, societal and environmental reporting, including GHG extra-financial reporting
    - Development of Grenelle II, GRI 3.1, ISO 26 000, OECD Principles and Global Compact correspondence tables
    - Thematic and strategic surveillance, benchmarking and risk mapping
    - Internal and external communication: communication plans for CSR events and thematic committees (eg Safer Internet Day, launch of Vivendi's webradio Vivoice...)
    - Editing & translation of the CSR Annual Report and editorial update of the Sustainable Development section of the corporate website

  • SEE (Social & Economic Empowerment) - Project Manager & Research Coordinator

    2007 - 2012 Development Project Coordinator in the poor villages of South India:
    - Project management & market research
    - Researching and designing business games/simulation
    - Preparing and writing lesson plans
    - Contacting various stakeholders to develop the business programme (e.g. university lecturers, business owners of all sizes)
    - Developing and sustaining parternships and relationships with investors
    - Recruiting volunteers
    - Deployment of the pilote programme in Kollam, Kerala, June 2011

    http://www.seetransformation.org/

Formations

  • American Business School Of Paris A.B.S.

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Part of IGS Group in Paris, the Master of Science in Entrepreneurship and International Business Development is accredited in the United States by the IACBE (International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education, an international accreditation organization, recognized by the Council of Higher Education Accreditation).

    MA1: Accounting, Finance, Management, Marketing, International Business, Economics...
    MA2: Thesis in Social Entrepreneurship

  • University of Nottingham (Nottingham)

    Nottingham 2006 - 2009 Bachelor of Science Hons (BSc), Economics

    The University of Nottingham is consistently ranked amongst the UK's top 10 universities in Economics (QS World University Rankings), and ranks #15 in UK's top universities. It has over 43,000 students from 150 countries, two overseas campuses, and strong links with universities and companies around the world, creating an inspiring place to study and work.

    Economics BSc Hons: Microeconomics, Macr

  • Ecole Européenne De Bruxelles (Bruxelles)

    Bruxelles 2004 - 2006 European Baccalaureate

  • Lycée International (Saint Germain En Laye

    Saint Germain En Laye (8) 2000 - 2004 American Section

  • Lycée Français De Chicago (Chicago)

    Chicago 1995 - 2000

  • Ecole Claude Bernard (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1992 - 1995

Réseau

