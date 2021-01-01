Haykel AZAK

Former Head of Marketing & Product Management at Mercedes-Benz Tunisia , I am at present automotive marketing expert (new brands implementation in Tunisia) . My last expercience as head of marketing and product management was great and very enriching me ; indeed, it gave me the opportunity to manage strategic marketing for several brands in Tunisia : Mercedes-Benz, Smart, Jeep,Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Renault Trucks, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Tata, Mitsubishi, Motul, Great Wall, HAVAL, Foton...) and thus enables me to express :

-Strong effective communication.

-Teamwork skills.

-Ability to coordinate the efforts of a large team of diverse creative employees.

-Ability to increase productivity and continuously improve methods, approaches, and departmental contribution. Commitment to continuous learning.

-Expertise in Internet and social media strategy with a demonstrated track record.

-Effectiveness in holding conversations with customers, customer evangelism, and customer-focused product development and outreach.

-Ability to see the big picture and provide useful advice and input across the company.

-Ability to lead in an environment of constant change.

-Experience working in a flexible, employee empowering work environment.

-Familiarity and skill with the tools of the trade in marketing including PR, written communication, website development, market research, Microsoft software suite of products, visual communication software products, and creative services.

-Experience managing external PR and communication consulting firms and contractors.



A rich international experience in terms of Marketing concept implementation through Mercedes-Benz Network , giving to Mercedes-Benz Tunisia the honor of best practices several times.



Connected with colleagues from all over the world to an exchange plateform in a daily basis, i've been in more than 20 countries. I am a very sociable, dynamic and self-motivated person .