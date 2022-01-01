Menu

Hector AUBRUN

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • ALEX BOLTON PARTNERS - Consultant en immobilier d'entreprise

    PARIS 2016 - maintenant Pour répondre de façon efficace, pertinente et durable à vos besoins, Alex Bolton a fait les choix stratégiques :

    • De développer ses compétences, ressources, disponibilité et ingéniosité pour une parfaite connaissance des offres et opportunités en île de France et plus spécifiquement sur Paris en location / achat ou vente de bureaux

    • De travailler avec une équipe pluridisciplinaire, experte, dynamique dont l’objectif prioritaire est de trouver l’immeuble qui vous convient car elle comprend parfaitement vos besoins en restant constamment à votre écoute

    • D’accompagner ses clients dans leur réflexion et stratégie d’investissement (acquisition / arbitrage) pour valoriser leurs actifs sur toute la France

  • Evolis - Immobilier d'Entreprise - Consultant en immobilier d'entreprise

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Commercial Development:
    - Prospecting
    - Customer portfolio development
    - Properties portfolio development
    - Communication
    - Negotiation
    - Consultancy
    - Market Analysis

    - Turnover 2014 : 150 000€ (goal : 100 000€)
    - Turnover 2015 : 220 000€ (goal : 150 000€)

  • Warner Home Video - Purchasing Manager assistant

    Neuilly sur Seine 2010 - 2011 Warner Brothers is a famous American company. Launched in 1923, this organization is specialized in the production and distribution of film and television. Today, Warner Brothers is the number one movie distributor, with an average of 15% of market share. It activity generates more than 12, 5 billion dollars turn over.

     Providing insight and analytics to the Marketing department
     Stock Control
     Coordination of orders
     Order tracking
     Procurement
     Supplier and internal stakeholder relationship management
     Risk management
     Analysis and management of the data base

Formations

Réseau