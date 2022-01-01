Hector AUBRUN

-
ALEX BOLTON PARTNERS
- Consultant en immobilier d'entreprise
PARIS
2016 - maintenant
Pour répondre de façon efficace, pertinente et durable à vos besoins, Alex Bolton a fait les choix stratégiques :
• De développer ses compétences, ressources, disponibilité et ingéniosité pour une parfaite connaissance des offres et opportunités en île de France et plus spécifiquement sur Paris en location / achat ou vente de bureaux
• De travailler avec une équipe pluridisciplinaire, experte, dynamique dont l’objectif prioritaire est de trouver l’immeuble qui vous convient car elle comprend parfaitement vos besoins en restant constamment à votre écoute
• D’accompagner ses clients dans leur réflexion et stratégie d’investissement (acquisition / arbitrage) pour valoriser leurs actifs sur toute la France
-
Evolis - Immobilier d'Entreprise
- Consultant en immobilier d'entreprise
Paris
2013 - 2016
Commercial Development:
- Prospecting
- Customer portfolio development
- Properties portfolio development
- Communication
- Negotiation
- Consultancy
- Market Analysis
- Turnover 2014 : 150 000€ (goal : 100 000€)
- Turnover 2015 : 220 000€ (goal : 150 000€)
-
Warner Home Video
- Purchasing Manager assistant
Neuilly sur Seine
2010 - 2011
Warner Brothers is a famous American company. Launched in 1923, this organization is specialized in the production and distribution of film and television. Today, Warner Brothers is the number one movie distributor, with an average of 15% of market share. It activity generates more than 12, 5 billion dollars turn over.
Providing insight and analytics to the Marketing department
Stock Control
Coordination of orders
Order tracking
Procurement
Supplier and internal stakeholder relationship management
Risk management
Analysis and management of the data base