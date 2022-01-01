Menu

Hedi BACCAR

Sophia Antipolis

En résumé

I have over 18 years experiences in software development for the Telecom market, in the hp OpenView division. I participated to the development of the two major products of the Telco division, in Sophia-Antipolis (France):

* TeMIP, Telecom Management Information Platform, the OpenView OSS fault manager, as a technical leader, project manager, and then as a consultant,

* and SQM, Service Quality Manager, the OpenView OSS SLA/QoS manager, as a program/project manager.

I have considerable experience in dealing with product and program management; and a thorough knowledge of best-practice in process and procedures for project management: I followed PMP certification (long time ago, now called PMI), and my program has been successfully certified "CMMI level 2" in May’06.

After, I joined AMADEUS SAS in Sophia,as part of the Engineering Process Group (EPG). My role is to help in improving the Quality and the Performance of Software development process following the CMMI framework approach.

I work well with people and enjoy getting the work at hand completed.

Entreprises

  • AMADEUS SAS - CMMI Improvement Engineer

    Sophia Antipolis 2006 - maintenant As part of the Engineering Process Group (EPG) my role is to help in improving the Quality and the Performance of Software development process following CMMI framework recommendations.
    Training:
    • “CMMI V1.2 Certified Assessor” in Oct’2006

  • Hp Hewlett Packard - R&D manager

    2001 - 2006 Apr 2001
    Now : As an R&D Development Manager, I am responsible for people-managing a team of 15 engineers (careers, training, opportunity, …) , and for program-managing the development of Telco products, addressing the SLA (Service Level Agreement Management) and QoS (Quality Of Service) monitoring, in Telco areas, within the hp OpenView division. Located in Sophia-Antipolis (France) & Shanghai (China) - Investment 20 K$ in 5 years - product developed in 3 year - CMMIL2 certification for the program in May06
    • People Management – Promotion – Salary increase – reward – Balanced Score Card (BSC) – Internship – Remote Management
    • Program synchronization – off shoring – outsourcing – local development – 24x7 Support – Maintenance - Consulting
    • hp OpenView lifecycle – Requirement – specification - Design – testing - Delivery
    • Software : Java – Oracle –PL/SQL – XML – Business Object – Servlet – Rational Rose – Tibco Message Bus – Unix (parisc, Itanium)
    • Microsoft Project – ProTime project Server – Dashboard – CMMIL2

  • Hp Hewlett-Packard - Chef de projet/ Leader Technique/ Consulting/

    1991 - 2001 Mar 2000
    Mar 2001: Project Manager within the Compaq Telecom division in Reading (UK), responsible for developing an extension of the hp OV Fault Manager product (TeMIP) to address the IP/VPN market.
    • Project Management – PMP recommendations
    • hp Compaq lifecycle
    • Software : C++/C – Shell – Rational Rose – Unix (Tru64)
    • Telco Stacks : SNMP – Cisco MIB

    Oct 1997
    Mar 2000: Project Manager and Technical leader within the Compaq Telecom division in Sophia (France), responsible for developing various extensions of the hp OV Fault Manager product (TeMIP) to address new domains (Connection network, Service view, ).
    • Project Management – PMP recommendations
    • hp Compaq lifecycle
    • Software : C++/C – Shell – Rational Rose – Unix (Tru64)
    • Telco Stacks : SNMP – Corba

    Oct 1995
    Sep 1997: Telco consultant within the Digital Equipment Telco division in Sophia (France), responsible for enabling deployment of customer’s projects
    • Wireless Service Providers: Eplus (Germany) - Bouygtel (France),
    • Wire line Service Providers: MCI (US) - Vodafone (UK)

    Mar 1991
    Sep 1995: Technical leader responsible for developing the first release of a fault manager product (TeMIP) dedicated to the Telco market. I was responsible for specifying and implementing the Alarm Handling collection module, as well as the OSI & ASCII connectivity to the fault manager.
    • Rational Rose
    • hp Digital development lifecycle
    • Software: C/C++ - Shell – Rational Rose – Unix (Tru64, Windows)
    • Telco Stacks : OSI – CMIP - GDMO - ASCII

  • SSII - Ingénieur de Développement logiciel

    1988 - 2001 Oct 1988
    Feb 1991: Development engineer responsible for developing a communication layer of a sonar subsystem, part of a submarine project (Australia Marines), on behalf of Thomson Sintra (France), the communication stack being based on IP protocol.
    • Thomson SINTRA development lifecycle
    • Software: Ada Verdix /Realtime – TCP/IP – Ethernet – 68020

Formations

