Hedi BACCAR

I have over 18 years experiences in software development for the Telecom market, in the hp OpenView division. I participated to the development of the two major products of the Telco division, in Sophia-Antipolis (France):



* TeMIP, Telecom Management Information Platform, the OpenView OSS fault manager, as a technical leader, project manager, and then as a consultant,



* and SQM, Service Quality Manager, the OpenView OSS SLA/QoS manager, as a program/project manager.



I have considerable experience in dealing with product and program management; and a thorough knowledge of best-practice in process and procedures for project management: I followed PMP certification (long time ago, now called PMI), and my program has been successfully certified "CMMI level 2" in May’06.



After, I joined AMADEUS SAS in Sophia,as part of the Engineering Process Group (EPG). My role is to help in improving the Quality and the Performance of Software development process following the CMMI framework approach.



I work well with people and enjoy getting the work at hand completed.



Mes compétences :

Amadeus

CMMI

Manager

Oss

PMI

PMP

Program manager

Telco