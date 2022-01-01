Menu

Heike FERDINANDT

Entreprises

  • RENAULT AUSTRALIA - Area Operations Manager

    2011 - maintenant Asia Pacific Region - Sales & Marketing Division
    Area Operations Manager for Australia, New Zealand, New Caledonia and Tahiti + Sales & Marketing Project Manager for Electric Vehicles for Australia
    * Product / Marketing: Define and manage `product definition' per country, inclusive of volume and profit. Define product range and specific version definition per country. Define price, product and marketing strategy per country and measure and guarantee commercial contribution. Define brand identity and advertising. Identify, propose and organize necessary training for all S&M activity of the importers.
    * Budget and develop a 3 year business plan: Design and implementation in partnership with importers. ;

  • RENAULT SAS - Area Operations Manager Asia Pacific

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - maintenant

  • RENAULT SA - After Sales Project Manager

    2009 - 2011 Asia Africa Region - After Sales Division
    After Sales Manager Israel/Jordan/Syria/Lebanon/Palestine + After Sales Project Manager for Electric Vehicles
    * After Sales management of Importers and their network (all Service and Parts business related aspects).
    * After Sales Project Manager for the Electric Vehicle Project in Israel, including the implementation of all additional standards/tools/business requirements at Importer and Network level.
    * Pilot of a cross functional team to capitalize on the Israel experience for all other countries of the Region eligible for EV.
    * Pilot of Palestinian Importer nomination: Market analysis, on-site evaluation of candidates, volume potential and profitability analysis, coordination for contact with legal department, constitution of file for decision at CEG level. ;

  • RENAULT SA - Service & Quality Manager

    2006 - 2009 Asia Africa Region - After Sales Division
    After Sales Quality and Service Manager for South Africa, Indian Ocean and Israel
    * After Sales strategy (parts pricing and marketing + network service and quality) and budget planning (subsidiaries and independent importers).
    * Communication and implementation of corporate after sales policy, methods and organizations.
    * Communication on local market conditions for coherence of TO targets in addition to quality and service targets. ;

  • RENAULT SA - Project Senior Manager

    2002 - 2006 Automobile Industry, 3000 persons in Parts and Accessories Division, e-Business Department
    Project Senior Manager

    * Responsible of Renault parts project deployment in Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Austria and Turkey.
    Results: 703 sites deployed, TO targets for 2004 and 2005 exceeded.
    * Responsible of Renault parts Project training across all deployed countries inclusive of
    budget management. Results: more than 6000 clients trained.

  • RENAULT SA - Zone Manager

    2000 - 2002 Zone Manager Customer Value: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Rumania and Mexico

    * Responsible for Customer Relation Management in the designated geographical area.
    * Strategic marketing, orientation and follow-up of subsidiaries' strategic marketing. ;

  • the MBA HEC Students Association - Vice-President

    1999 - 2000 * Student Representative in the Academic Committee at HEC MBA Program

    Leisure Activities/Hobbies: Art history (7 years evening courses at Ecole du Louvre, Paris), Aviation (VFR pilot since 2011), Travel, Ballet and Opera.

  • FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MEXICO - Sales and Marketing Manager

    1996 - 1998 Hotel Industry, 430 persons, 240 rooms including 40 suites, 1,325 square meters as meeting rooms
    Sales and Marketing Manager

    * Generated 50% of repeat business by improving customer follow-up. ;
    * Created tailor-made customer services (Increased customer satisfaction index up to 98%):
    * Responsible of the new activity ;
    * Crosswise management of all hotel departments ;
    * Contributed in sales and marketing strategies. ;
    * Increased revenue by 20% above sales objectives by negotiating with clients.
    * In charge of the Total Quality Management project for the Hotel. ;

  • BMW GRUPO BAVARIA, S.A. DE C.V. - Customer Satisfaction Manager

    1994 - 1996 * Developed strategic marketing plan for distributors throughout the country.One plant, 10 distributors and service centers
    * Pilot of network development and management ;
    * Managed sales force (15 people). ;
    * Designed and implemented service quality standards. ;

  • MEXICAN ASSOCIATION OF TOTAL QUALITY MANAGEMENT - Administrative Manager

    1992 - 1994 * Managed Home Office in Mexico City and Regional Office in Monterrey. ;
    * Developed annual budget for both offices. ;

Formations

  • The Chinese University Of Hong Kong

    Hong Kong 2000 - 2000 MBA

  • HEC School Of Management

    Paris 1999 - 2000 MBA

    HEC MBA Program (ISA). - Honor Degree

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey (Mexico)

    Mexico 1988 - 1992 Bachelors Degree

    Honor Degree

  • DEUTSCHE SCHULE ALEXANDER VON HUMBOLT (Mexico)

    Mexico 1974 - 1987

