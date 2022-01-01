Menu

Heike FUERST

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Salesforce CRM
Marketing automation
Lead generation

Entreprises

  • Axway - Principal Marketing Operations Manager

    annecy 2015 - maintenant Managing Marketing Operations for EMEA Demand Generation team; Process Management; Marketing Automation and Reporting on Marketing Metrics; Salesforce Integration for Marketing

  • Axway - Marketing Manager EMEA

    annecy 2007 - 2014 Marketing Demand Generation; design, implementation, management and tracking of integrated marketing
    programs across a diverse set of vertical and horizontal markets to
    translate global company and campaign-level objectives into actionable European marketing strategies.

  • Atos Origin - Product Marketing Manager EDI/B2B

    Bezons 2000 - 2007 Product strategy and launching, prizing, internal and external marketing communication, sales enablement,
    go-to-market asset building, automotive market research

  • ACTIS in Berlin GmbH / Atos GmbH - Product Management Specialist

    1996 - 2000 Go-to-market enablement of product portfolio

  • Reidemeister & Ulrichs, Bremen - Foreign trade and wine import & commerce

    1985 - 1987

Formations

  • Universität Bremen - Allemagne (Brême)

    Brême 1992 - 1995 Graduate Economist (Dipl. Oec.)

    Economics, Business Administration - Project Management, Organisational Development

  • Universität Bielefeld (Bielefeld)

    Bielefeld 1988 - 1992 Business sciences

