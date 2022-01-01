Heike FUERST

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Salesforce CRM
Marketing automation
Lead generation
Entreprises
Axway
- Principal Marketing Operations Manager
annecy2015 - maintenantManaging Marketing Operations for EMEA Demand Generation team; Process Management; Marketing Automation and Reporting on Marketing Metrics; Salesforce Integration for Marketing
Axway
- Marketing Manager EMEA
annecy2007 - 2014Marketing Demand Generation; design, implementation, management and tracking of integrated marketing
programs across a diverse set of vertical and horizontal markets to
translate global company and campaign-level objectives into actionable European marketing strategies.
Atos Origin
- Product Marketing Manager EDI/B2B
Bezons2000 - 2007Product strategy and launching, prizing, internal and external marketing communication, sales enablement,
go-to-market asset building, automotive market research
ACTIS in Berlin GmbH / Atos GmbH
- Product Management Specialist
1996 - 2000Go-to-market enablement of product portfolio