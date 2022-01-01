DÉVELOPPEMENT DES MARQUES ET DES MARCHÉS



HZH International Brandconsulting contribue à débloquer un énorme potentiel pour les marques et les détaillants dans les industries B2B2C mode et mode de vie.



Les marques nous recrutent pour créer une croissance dynamique, entrer dans de nouveaux marchés, accroître le profit de la marque et convertir des clients plus fidèles via des méthodologies exclusives pour exploiter les circuits de distribution B2B2C leaders du marché.



HZH International Brandconsulting est votre mentor visionnaire de la marque qui aide les marques et les dirigeants à acquérir l'autorité et le leadership en identifiant leurs meilleurs marchés, les occasions d'y arriver et d'offrir des solutions novatrices pour la percée dans le développement numérique de la marque et du marché.



BRAND WORLD ECOSYSTEM

ENABLING STRONG BRANDS



Augmentez l'impact de votre marque, fidèlisez plus de clients et

engagez vous pour une croissance dynamique via différents canaux de distribution leaders du marché.



• Approche holistique

• Coopération interdisciplinaire

• Compétences interculturelles

• Engagement personnel sans compromis

• Réseau performant



HZH International Brandconsulting aide les marques et les détaillants à élaborer un plan cohérent pour l'avenir afin d'aligner tous les processus autour d'une stratégie centrale visant à améliorer l'expérience client au plus haut niveau.



Heike Ziegler: J`INSPIRE, MOTIVE ET METS EN RÈSEAU DES ENTREPRISE DE MODE POUR L`INTERNATIONALISATION, LA CROISSANCE ET DE L`EXCELLENCE.



-Augmentez vos ventes et croître dans toute l’Europe, Asie, USA ( distribution mode/ habillement)

-Renforcez l'efficacité de votre entreprise

-Optimisez vos résultats BtoB, BtoC

-Augmentez vos parts de marché

-Maintenez votre pole position, progresser et prospérer

-Utilisez des technologies innovantes et des stratégies sans vous déplacer

-Complétez de manière idéale vos activités logistiques par un global player

-Favorisez l´extension et la mise en place des structures vente au détail par des systèmes "shop in shop"

-Assurez le financement intérimaire des activités en cours et prévues sur le marché international

-Assistez et décharger vos équipes existantes

-Et plus que tout prospérez et profitez de la vie !



Être une entreprise mobile vous donne la possibilité d'attirer de nouveaux clients et de passer à une infrastructure intelligente et efficace. HZH vous aide à tirer parti du mobile et vous propose un ensemble complet de produits et services en ligne pour gagner en efficience et vous doter d’un avantage concurrentiel. Avancez l´avenir dans la distribution de mode.

HZH International BRANDCONSULTING, agence conseil spécialisée dans la mode est la plaque tournante du commerce international des marques de mode. Que vous soyez intéressés par des services intelligents dans le BtoB, des solutions performantes dans le BtoC ou la formule franchise, HZH International BRANDCONSULTING est à la source des solutions au plus près de vos besoins. Votre succès est notre succès.



BtoB – Le marché BtoB prend un virage technologique similaire au BtoC. Optez pour un système moderne et effectif, en complément des salons, présentez vos collections dans votre showroom virtuel personnalisé où vos clients, existant ou nouveaux, commandent 24/24h et 7/7j. L’offre est unique et comprend la technologie, la logistique, le financement, la vente et le marketing.



« Qui ne se préoccupe pas de l’avenir lointain, se condamne aux soucis immédiats » Confusius.

