CELEBRITY BRAND MOVEMENT-Taking Brands from Starlet to Star
- SKYROCKET INTERNATIONAL BRANDBUILDING, SALES & NEW MARKETS
2017 - maintenant
MANKIND & MARKET MENTORING MONITOR
Open up additional potential to tap new customer groups in Germany, EU, UK, USA, Canada, China and India.
With "The Celebrity Brand Movement-Taking Brands From Starlet To Star", Heike Ziegler offers a platform for Brands, Retailers and Technology combining global help and unique marketing and sales solutions for effective online and offline awareness, reach, recognition and results.
Omnichannel retailing continues to develop and evolve at an intense pace.
How can you keep one step ahead of the competition and thrive and prosper with cutting-edge innovations?
Create plans to integrate offerings which meet your customers needs for advanced and comprehensive solutions.
The good news, solid structure is the best friend of successful development and roll-out of activities for growth and advancement.
Learn about motivators to moving to a Celebrity Brand that thrives and prospers on international markets.
Get empowered by a comprehensive strategy including technology services and an established network of sales partners.
Join our brand new peer-to-peer community where you can learn about multiple meaningful measures spreading the story of your brand to millions, while making a massive impact.
Find out more details about your opportunities of achieving your goals.
Take advantage of our FREE "Greet & Meet" Consultation.
International Partner Agency B2B, B2B2C
- TAKE YOUR BRAND TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF BRAND-PERFORMANCE
2013 - maintenant
Simply enhance your profitability in B2B/fashion!
Increase your sales by an international sales network supplemented by an array of B2B marketing activities. Comfortably and cost-effectively.
Promote your fashion brand to up to 7.500 retailers within an innovative B2B online marketplace.
Organization of your advertisement campaigns in print and online.
Expert consultation to exhibit your brand at the most important trade fairs.
Profit of cost-effective IT outsourcing at the highest standard.
Your brand can be simply digitally ordered wherever and whenever for your customers, for your sales and to generate new business.
Enter other country markets without the need to first build your own infrastructure!
Cost-effective access to market-leading B2B order technology.Simple increase in your B2B revenues. Outsourcing of complex fulfillment processes.Professional brand building.
E-commerce worldwide
- ULTRA SPECIFIC ADVIZE TO GET YOU TO THE NEXT LEVEL OF MARKET-SHARE
2013 - maintenant
Maximize Sales and Minimize Costs - get your vision ahead!
Sale of luxury and fashion – creating a commercial strategy, implementing it, promoting your sales and maximizing profits:
Selling Your Merchandise Worldwide (fashion).
Creating an advertising strategy for the commerce platforms, and implementing them.
Optimization of operations on the commerce platform and marketing operations at the company website (if it exists, or if the decision is made to create one).
Business development of the venture in light of the identification of trends in different commerce platforms.
Business and market analyse to determine sales potential
Performing market research
Logistics and Integration across all the channels
Selecting the best markets
Generating sales
Perform ongoing optimization
Customized solutions for different business models including B2B and B2B2C
Different marketplaces
Managing the access to important foreign markets worldwide: Europe, USA, Israel, Australia.
Enhance your Brand Image with Effective Internet Marketing Solutions and manage the access to important foreign markets worldwide.
Coopération e-business Allemagne B2C
- MEASURE AND OPTIMIZE SALES & MARKETING EFFORTS FOR IMPACT & REVENUE TO MAXIMIZE GROWTH
2012 - maintenant
Responsable grands comptes et business développeur partenaires France.
En charge de la négociation d’accords auprès d'une clientèle de grands comptes internationaux-mode & lifestyle.
Définition d´une stratégie d´entrée et mise en place d´une tactique marketing et commerciale.
Définition et mise en oeuvre du marketing opérationnel et de la stratégie de la vente.
Expertise multiculturelle.Nouvelles technologies. Solutions e-commerce.
HZH International BRANDCONSULTING
- B2B2C INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT IMPROVEMENT CONCEPTS TO INTERNATIONAL MARKETS
2012 - maintenant
With HZH-IBC global brand management
you increase your prominence,
convert more loyal customers,
engage for dynamic growth
via various market leading distribution channels.
• holistic approach
• interdisciplinary cooperation
• intercultural competences
• uncompromising personal commitment
• unrivalled network
Cooperation e-commerce & logistique France
- INCREASE THE CHANCE OF BRAND RECOGNITION AND RESULTS
2012 - maintenant
Développement des ventes multiproduits dans le monde du retail sous la forme de franchise, intégré ou par e-commerce des marques de prêt-à-porter, agroalimentaire, healthcare software,produits halal allemandes/ internationales en France & en Europe.
Mise en place, optimisation logistique et des coûts.
Solutions logistique, e-commerce, retail et resaux agents.
HZH International-BRANDCONSULTING UG
- Gérante
Hamburg
2011 - maintenant
Expert pour les rélations d´affaires internationales & franco/ allemand
PS: HZH aide les entreprises à économiser de l´argent et du temps grâce à des solutions sur mesure
d´externalisation exceptionnelles du développement international.
Je suis passionnée d'aider les chefs d'entreprise d´adopter l´externalisation stratégique pour rendre leurs entreprises et le développement commercial à l´internationale plus effective, rentable et productive.
Grâce à une évaluation des marchés propices á l´expansion de l'entreprise sur mesure, j' identifie les canaux d'opportunité où l'externalisation pourrait avoir un impact spectaculaire sur les résultats. Par exemple, j'aide à mettre en œuvre un système de commercialisation online multicanal qui entraîne une réduction des coûts de marketing de 25% et une augmentation de 30% du chiffre d´affaires.
Je me consacre à mettre en place votre équipe de spécialistes sur mesure, qui fera de votre projet une réussite. Découvrez si et comment l'externalisation de commercialisation internationale peut bénéficier à votre entreprise. Contactez-moi à tout moment à heike.ziegler@hzh-ibc.com, ou appelez-moi au +49 172 9139995.
ZIGLA-collezioni
- Art director & head of design,ZIGLA-collezioni, Hoffmann Design Group SARL
2007 - maintenant
Création, consulting, layout, service
Head of Design: Lancement, développement et création de l´image de la marque, du label et de l´identité de la marque.
Responsable de la collection, du concept, de la création et de l`identité de la marque.
Devising efficient fashion design plans and fostering new fashion concepts; designing apparel and accessories for the client as per the theme.
Utilising fashion insights and analysis for the purchase of fabrics, buttons, chains, laces and other requisite items to prepare the apparel.
Designing clothes using the approved designs, fabrics and accessories; utilising quality fabrics for the apparel and ensuring the stitching was perfectly done.
Preparing detailed drawings of apparel or accessories and formulating specifications such as color schemes, construction, material types and accessory requirements.
Overseeing advertising and promotional activities including marketing campaigns, brand building, social media communication and product launches.
Conducting fashion market research and competitor analysis and evaluating current market conditions to develop requisite marketing strategies.
Developing a long term innovation roadmap, proactively formulating design plans for new performance concepts and optimising the ratio of authentic and inspirational design.
Working with a team of other heads of design, design directors and creative directors to formulate brand promotion strategies.
Defining brands design standards for the designing team and spearheading design process optimisation to ensure state of the art workflow.
Monitoring production process and maintaining strong relations with suppliers and designers to source products and apparel for the clients.
Keeping abreast of latest fashion trends and practices followed at the international fashion platforms.
JOHN RIBBE SARL - Designer/Hambourg-D
- Consultante
1999 - 2009
trendresearch,consulting, service,tendances
Responsible for a wide variety of tasks that are directly associated with fashion coordination, management and promotional activities.
Facilitated fashion consultancy consult for selecting clothing during photo shoots, fashion shows or any other event. Evaluated the fashion markets and forecasted the trends and demands on the fashion circuit and accordingly created
effective marketing plans and advertising strategies. Provided on-site training and support to interns on designing apparel based on themes. Kept track of new fashion trends through fashion magazines, fashion websites and building strong working relations with
designers and top labels.
JOCELYNE B. SMITH - Berlin/D- Chanteuse de jazz & gospel
- Consultante
1997 - 2007
Création, consulting, layout, service
Création et positionnement de la marque et de l`identité.
Accountable for providing fashion consultancy services to reputed clients in terms of colour, design and style of clothes. Attended fashion shows and reviewed garment magazines and manuals in order to gather information about fashion
trends and consumer preferences. Purchased new or used clothing and accessory items as needed to complete designs. Evaluated the demography of the fashion market and selected the target audiences; marketed the apparel efficiently to
instill demand for them within the target market. Coordinated workers involved in drawing and cutting patterns and constructing samples or finished garments. Collaborated with other designers to coordinate special products and designs. Analysed fashion design trends to enhance design development and finalise designs in accordance with client needs. Determined value for the apparel and accessories; supervised manufacturing process and built a healthy network of
suppliers thereby ensuring delivery of the best possible products within the current market trend.
SEPIA- Patio Cosmo GmbH
- Art-director,head of design
1995 - 1997
Création, consulting, layout, service
Head of Design: Lancement, développement et création du label et de l´image de la marque. Design. Responsable de la collection, du concept, de la création et de l`identité de la marque.