Helder MATIAS

Jouy en Josas

In a world where Digital is covering more and more activities, our mission as CIO is to control and optimize but also to promote IT usages Inside our organization/company.

More than technological knowledges the CIO must have a good understanding of the business and the operations to help the board, the managers and the employees to define and to adopt the best IT solutions for them and naturally for the company..

But the CIO is also a department manager, so he must have management skills to obtain the best from his team and to run the IT systems and the IT projects on a cost efficiency basis.

  • HEC Paris - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

    Jouy en Josas 2012 - maintenant HEC Paris est une business school de renommée mondiale qui accueille tous les ans 5000 étudiants en formation initiale et 4000 participants à des formations continue. De plus elle fait intervenir 800 vacataires enseignants par an.
    Effectif : 700 personnes - Budget : 120 M€ - Équipe informatique : 35 collaborateurs.

    Les principales missions confiées à ce jour sont :
    - Rédaction d'un Schéma Directeur Informatique,
    - Diffusion d'une culture service et amélioration continue au sein des équipes SI,
    - Plan d'informatisation des fonctions de gestion Finances, Achats et RH dans le cadre de l'autonomisation de HEC Paris (par rapport à sa maison de tutelle la Chambre de Commerce Paris Île de France),
    - Intégration d'un CRM pour l'ensemble des activités,
    - Renouvellement téléphonie avec une solution de communication unifiée,
    - Déploiement d'un intranet-portail sur technologie SharePoint pour les différentes populations adressées,
    - Construction d'un Plan de Continuité Informatique avec mise en œuvre d'une salle serveur de Backup externalisée,
    - Contractualisation de l'infogérance du support informatique,
    - Déploiement généralisé du Wifi,
    - Informatisation des processus administratifs : paiement en ligne, dossier de candidature, réservation de logement, boutique en ligne,
    - Rationalisation du parc d'impression avec mise en place d'une solution de Printing Management...

  • Grenoble Ecole de Management - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

    Grenoble 2007 - 2012 Depuis 2007, j'ai la charge des Systèmes d'Information pour une des principales écoles de Management de France.

    Au délà des fonctions habituelles d'un Directeur des Systèmes d'Information, je suis responsable du développement de l'utilisation des NTIC au sein de l'établissement.

    Le positionnement de Grenoble Ecole de Management dans le management technologique et l'innovation ainsi que sa localisation dans la région Grenobloise ne font que renforcer l'importance accordée aux SI dans la stratégie de développement de notre établissement.

  • Allibert - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

    1999 - 2007 Allibert est une entreprise industrielle fabricant et distribuant des produits plastiques et bois pour l'équipement sanitaire, pour le rangement et les arts ménagers ainsi qu'une activité d'équipementier automobile. Propriété de la Banque JP Morgan puis d’un groupe industriel israélien.
    Effectifs : 950 personnes, CA 2006 : 135 M€, 10 sites-filiales basés en Europe.

    Au délà des responsabilités traditionnelles d'un Directeur des Systèmes d'Information, j'ai coordonné ou participé à des missions :
    - Centralisation des ressources et équipes informatiques,
    - Migration an 2000 et Euros,
    - Déploiement SAP sur l'ensemble de l'activité et des entités du Groupe,
    - Mise en eouvre d'une solution d'informatique décisionnelle,
    - Projet d'équipement de force de vente,
    - Contrat d'externalisation de la gestion de la plateforme ERP,
    - Référant sur le domaine IT pour le rachat par notre maison mère d'un groupe industriel de taille européenne : Curver. Coordination des équipes informatiques locales (10 sites en Europe) pendant la phase de rachat.

  • Ernst & Young Entrepreneurs - Senior Consultant en Organisation et Systèmes d'Information

    Courbevoie 1997 - 1999 Les missions qui m'ont été confiées chez Ernst & Young concernaient le domaine des Systèmes d'Information mais aussi de l'Organisation dans le secteur des PME-PMI.

    Elles avaient pour spécificité :
    - Relation directe avec le chef d'entreprise,
    - Forte attente en terme de valeur ajoutée,
    - Pragmatisme.

    J'ai ainsi realisé une quizaine de missions notamment auprès d'entreprises industrielles, de société de commerce ou de cliniques.

    Les objectifs attendus pouvaient être :
    - Réorganisation suite au passage à 35 h,
    - Optimisation de processus,
    - Schéma Directeur Informatique,
    - Assistance au choix d'un ERP,
    - Rédaction de cahier des charges.

  • IAE (Grenoble)

    Grenoble 1996 - 1997 Gestion des Systèmes d'Information

    DESS Gestion des Systèmes d'Information

  • IAE

    Grenoble 1994 - 1997 Magistère de Gestion des Entreprises

