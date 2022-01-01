Helder MATIAS

In a world where Digital is covering more and more activities, our mission as CIO is to control and optimize but also to promote IT usages Inside our organization/company.



More than technological knowledges the CIO must have a good understanding of the business and the operations to help the board, the managers and the employees to define and to adopt the best IT solutions for them and naturally for the company..



But the CIO is also a department manager, so he must have management skills to obtain the best from his team and to run the IT systems and the IT projects on a cost efficiency basis.