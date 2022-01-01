Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Helder PINHO
Ajouter
Helder PINHO
JARRY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Agence Margarita
- Webmaster
2016 - maintenant
Création et suivi campagnes SEA, Email Marketing et Display
Gestion comptes Adwords, Facebook Ads
Développement Front et Back End
Déploiement CMS, Wordpress et Sur Mesure
C2i Outre Mer
- Webmarketeur
2014 - 2016
Air Antilles Express
- Chef de Projet Webmarketing
POINTE A PITRE
2014 - 2014
3H Multimedia
- Créateur
2011 - 2014
Adthink Media / Adverstream
- Webdesigner
2010 - 2011
DUCCI 2 - ICOM Lyon 2
- Webdesigner - Wawa Studio
2009 - 2010
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Guewen GABILLET
Hervé COTTIN
Jean P.
Marc METZIGER
Marwan MOLLON
Mathieu PUDERECKI
Olivier CHEVARIN
Pierre GIRARD
Sanchez LAURENT